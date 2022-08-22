Kerala Assembly passes resolution to work towards countering, defeating divisive forces

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File image)

The Kerala Legislative Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution, moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, seeking to work towards countering and defeating the efforts of divisive forces in the country and maintain India as a democratic social republic. The resolution was moved and passed during the special one-day conference held in the House to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the country's independence.

The one-day conference also marked the beginning of the 10-day Assembly session which has been convened in the wake of 11 ordinances of the state government expiring on August 8 for want of approval of the Kerala Governor. During the conference, both the Chief Minister as well as Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan said attempts were being made to dislodge -- from the national movement -- the contributions of many freedom fighters and it was "our responsibility" to collectively oppose such efforts.

The conference commenced with the speech of Speaker M B Rajesh who said that the 75th anniversary of Indian independence was not just an occasion for celebration, but also an opportunity to analyse and evaluate whether in the last 75 years the common man has been able to enjoy the Constitutional promises of freedom, justice, equality and brotherhood. Further, the Constitutional promises are facing various challenges presently like the huge financial disparities in the country, the idea of brotherhood facing a threat of destruction and several other issues.

Rajesh, who also recalled the contributions of various freedom fighters and the resistance movements, said that Dr B R Ambedkar had said that freedom, justice, equality and brotherhood, all are necessary and any one of them cannot exist without the others. So the 75th anniversary of Indian independence was not just a time for prayers and celebrations, but was also the time for actions and renewal of our pledge to uphold the Constitutional principles, he said.

Vijayan too recalled the contributions of the freedom fighters in various resistance movements in the country, particularly in southern India, and said all of them should be made a part of the national movement. He said that any attempt to disregard them or their contributions should be resisted collectively, irrespective of our differences.

The Chief Minister said that the prevalent situation in the country demands that we all fight hard to uphold and protect the Constitutional principles of secularism, federalism, equality and freedom which were the dreams of the freedom fighters. Satheesan, who welcomed the decision to hold the conference to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Indian independence "even though it was a bit late", said presently there was an attempts being made to ensure leaders of the national movement, like Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, are forgotten and they are replaced with others.

He also said that there were signs indicating return of fascist groups and like the Nazis targetted jews, they will be targetting the minorities in the country. Another issue he raised was that of "hyper-nationalism" which he said only leads to divisions in the country and destruction of our freedoms and Constitutional principles.

After several legislators spoke, Vijayan moved the resolution that the Assembly is pledging to work together to fulfil the dreams of freedom fighters and counter as well as defeat the efforts of divisive forces to destroy the unity among the people.