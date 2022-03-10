English
    Goa assembly elections 2022: Congress’ Michael Lobo wins Calangute

    The key contest in Calangute was between Michael Lobo and Bharatiya Janata Party's Joseph Robert Sequeira. Lobo defeated him by a margin of 4,979 votes.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 10, 2022 / 02:04 PM IST
    Goa assembly election 2022: Michael Lobo defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's Joseph Robert Sequeira by a margin of 4,979 votes. (Image credit: ANI)

    Goa assembly election 2022: Michael Lobo defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's Joseph Robert Sequeira by a margin of 4,979 votes. (Image credit: ANI)

    Congress candidate Michael Lobo has won the Goa assembly elections from the Calangute constituency.

    Calangute, one of the 40 assembly constituencies in Goa, comes under the North Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

    In the 2022 Goa elections, Lobo was up against BJP's Joseph Robert Sequeira, a former Congress leader. He beat him by a margin of 4,979 votes, according to the Election Commission of India.

    Lobo had won the past two assembly elections, in 2017 and in 2012, on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket.

    Prior to Lobo, the BJP had not won Calangute, and the party’s vote share has increased from 53.91 percent in 2012 to 55.45 percent in 2017. Lobo’s popularity was reflected in that his victory margin of 11,000-plus votes was the highest ever by any candidate from Calangute.

    Follow our live updates on assembly election results. 

     

    Sequeira had changed two parties ahead of the Goa elections -- Trinamool Congress and then the BJP.

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been contesting from the Calangute seat since 2017, but has not been able to make a major dent in the voting patterns. AAP’s candidate this time was Sudesh Suresh Mayekar.

    Calangute went to the polls on February 14, and saw a voter turnout of 77 percent, which was lower than the 2017 outcome of 81.97 percent.
