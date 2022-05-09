Explained: How is the President of India elected?

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won four out of the five states which went to polls in February- March. Still, it may not have the numbers to get the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate as the next President of India.

The Opposition parties have indicated their intention to put up joint candidates for both the presidential and vice-presidential elections.

The BJP will depute top Union ministers in the coming weeks to reach out to friendly parties, seeking support for the NDA’s presidential candidate. While the alliance is yet to name its nominee, the ministers will meet chief ministers of states ruled by parties, not part of NDA, such as the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and YSR Congress (YSRCP). President Ram Nath Kovind’s five-year term ends on July 25.

Moneycontrol explains how the president is elected.

How is the President elected?

The President is elected by an electoral college consisting of the elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the elected members of the Legislative Assemblies of states and the Union Territories of Delhi and Puducherry.

So, the electoral college has 543 Lok Sabha MPs, 233 Rajya Sabha MPs, and 4,120 MLAs in state assemblies. The electoral college has 10,98,903 votes.

The value of the vote of each elector (MP/MLA) is predetermined.

For each MP, the value is fixed at 708. For an MLA, this value is determined by a formula involving the population (based on the 1971 Census) of the state he/she represents. Hence, the value differs from state to state.

For example, each MLA from Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state, carries the highest value of 208 among all states. The 403 Uttar Pradesh MLAs together have a total value of 83,824. The 80 MPs from the state have a total vote value of 56,640, taking the overall value of votes of MPs and MLAs from the state to 1.4 lakh, giving them nearly 12.7 percent weightage.

Among smaller states such as Punjab, the vote value for an MLA is 118. In Uttarakhand, it is 64, and in Goa, it is 20. Thus the total value of Punjab is 13,572, Uttarakhand 4,480 and Goa 800.

After the nominations are filed, the MLAs, in their states and Union territories, and MPs, in Parliament, are given ballot papers (green for MPs and pink for MLAs) to cast their votes.

This time, however, the value of the vote of a Member of Parliament is likely to go down to 700 from 708 in the presidential polls scheduled in July due to the absence of a legislative assembly in Jammu and Kashmir, according to a report in PTI

The maths

The winner of the presidential election is not the person who wins the maximum votes but the person who gets more votes above a certain quota.

So, after calculating the total value of votes polled by each candidate, the returning officer adds up the value of all valid votes polled. The quota is determined by dividing the sum of valid votes by 2 and adding one to the quotient.

For example, say, the total value of valid votes polled by all candidates is 1,00,001. The quota required for getting elected will be calculated by dividing 1,00,001 by 2 and adding 1 to the quotient, i.e., 50,000.50 + 1 (.50 called the remainder is ignored). Thus, the quota will be 50,000 + 1 = 50,001.

In case no one gets more votes than the quota, the candidate with the lowest number of votes is eliminated.

NDA numbers – from 2017 to 2022

In 2017, NDA’s candidate Ram Nath Kovind bagged 661,278 votes (65.65 percent) while Congress-led Opposition’s Meira Kumar won 434,241votes (34.35 per cent). That time, the NDA was in power in 21 states.

Cut to 2022, the political landscape of the country has altered, especially after March 10, when the results of assembly polls to five states were declared.

Today, the BJP-led NDA is in power in 17 states. Between 2017 and 2022, the BJP and its allies have lost big states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan and smaller ones like Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. It, however, regained power in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

The BJP has lost allies like the TDP, Shiv Sena and the Akali Dal in between. The JD(U), however, is back in the NDA fold.

The NDA is at least 1.2 percentage points away from the 50 percent vote share it requires for its candidate to win the presidential poll, according to a report in the Print. This fall in the NDA vote share is because the BJP’s numbers have fallen in the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand assemblies, compared to what it had after the 2017 state polls.

In Uttar Pradesh, for example, the BJP had won 312 seats and its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) had won 11. Even before the 2022 polls, the alliance’s strength had fallen to 315 in the state due to vacancies. In the latest polls, the numbers fell further. The BJP won 255 while the Apna Dal (S) won 12. This, along with six MLAs from BJP ally Nishad Party, takes the NDA count to 273 seats.

Of friends and allies

The BJP is taking no chances in ensuring its nominee gets elected. Last week, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan was in Patna to meet Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. BJP’s ties with NDA ally, JDU, have been under strain in recent months. Kumar has supported the Opposition’s presidential candidate in the past.

Regional parties are the key to electing the President. Prominent among them are Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress, Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), K Chandrashekar Rao’s Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

The TMC, AAP and TRS, the ‘unfriendly’ allies, are unlikely to support the NDA candidate. In March, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that despite its recent victory in four state elections, winning the upcoming presidential polls will not be easy for the BJP.

“The game is not yet over. The presidential elections will take place soon. Without our support, you (BJP) won’t sail through. You shouldn’t forget that,” Banerjee said during her speech in the state assembly.

Under these circumstances, the BJP banks on the YSRCP and the BJD to secure a majority in the college. YSRCP has 4 percent and BJD has about 3 percent share in the electoral college. In 2017, the YSRCP has supported the NDA candidate. Although the BJD supported NDA’s nominee Ram Nath Kovind, in 2017, it did not support the NDA candidate for the vice-president’s post. Instead, it supported the UPA nominee Gopal Krishna Gandhi.

During his recent visit to New Delhi, Odisha chief minister and BJP chief Naveen Patnaik said the party would like to be independent in the presidential election.





