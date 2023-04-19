Delhi in touch with Quartet countries for safety of Indians stranded in Sudan

A Twitter spat occured between Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Congress' Siddaramaiah on the evening of April 18 over the former Karnataka Chief Minister's remarks on the safety of 31 tribals belonging to the Hakki Pikki community

India is coordinating with the Quartet countries to ensure that its citizens are safe in violence-hit Sudan, according to a report by news agency ANI, which cited sources familiar with the matter.

The Quartet countries consist of the US, UK, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The Ministry of External Affairs is engaging with these nations as Sudan witnesses clashes between its army and paramilitary forces.

The External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar communicated with UAE's foreign minister and thanked him on a tweet. "Thank HH @ABZayed, Foreign Minister of UAE, for the exchange of views on the situation in Sudan. Our continuing contacts are helpful,” he tweeted.

A Twitter spat occurred between Jaishankar and Congress' Siddaramaiah last evening over the former Karnataka chief minister's remarks on the safety of 31 tribals belonging to the Hakki Pikki community of Karnataka, stranded in Sudan.

Siddaramaiah alleged "government inaction" in rescuing the stranded people belonging to a tribal community from Karnataka. "The Hakki Pikkis in Sudan were left stranded without food for the past few days and the government has not yet initiated action to bring them back," he said.

Jaishankar retorted that it was irresponsible of the veteran politician to 'politicize' such a crisis.



"It is grossly irresponsible of you to politicize their situation. No electoral goal justifies endangering Indians abroad," S Jaishankar tweeted.

Siddaramaiah replied: "Since you are the External Affairs Minister, I have appealed you for help. If you are busy getting appalled please point us to the person who can help us bring our people back."



The Union Minister also posted a thread detailing the government's efforts in Sudan and disclosed that the details of the rescue could not be made public for security reasons.

"Their details and locations cannot be made public for security reasons. Their movement is constrained by fierce fighting that is ongoing," Jaishankar tweeted.



The External Affairs Minister mentioned that the Indian Embassy in Khartoum was in touch with the Ministry regarding the rescue.

"Plans regarding them have to take into account a very complicated security scenario. The Embassy is in constant touch with the Ministry in that regard," Jaishankar said.

Siddaramaiah sought for the BJP government at the Centre to immediately open diplomatic discussions and reach out to international agencies to ensure the well-being of the members of the Hakki-Pikki community.

The Indian ambassador in Washington DC and High Commissioner in London are in touch with their respective host Governments as well. The MEA is also said to be working closely with the United Nations, which has a substantial presence in Sudan.

The sources mentioned that India's priority is safety of movement and well being of individuals wherever they are located. The violence stricken country has witnessed the death of around 200 people according to reports.

A dedicated Control Room was also setup on April 17 to assist stranded Indian nationals in Sudan.