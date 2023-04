india Indian National Killed In Sudan Amid Conflict | Behind The Sudan Crisis & How It Affects The World A fight broke out between Sudan’s Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The fight has led to an increased risk of a nationwide civil war. Amid the violence over 180 people have lost their lives, including an Indian national who was planning to return to India on May 3, 2023. Sudan crisis has affected not just its neighbours like Ethiopia & South Sudan but also international players like the US, Russia, & UAE. But what is this crisis all about? What is at stake in Sudan? Watch!