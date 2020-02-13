App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buoyed by landslide Delhi victory, AAP to contest Bihar Assembly elections

AAP's Bihar unit chief asserted that the party will emerge as the most “reliable alternative” in Bihar just as it did in Delhi, as people are neither happy with the Lalu Prasad-led RJD, nor with the JD(U)-BJP government in the state.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which witnessed a landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, winning 62 of the 70 seats, is set to contest the upcoming Bihar elections, The Times of India has reported.

AAP’s Bihar unit chief Shatrughan Sahu has said the party has already begun its mass-connect initiatives in the state, and that it will fight the elections on the same development agenda, akin to what they did in Delhi.

“We have already started our ‘Jan Samvad Yatra’ and covered 26 districts in Bihar so far. We have been directed by the senior party leadership to make necessary preparations to make a strong mark in the upcoming Bihar elections,” Sahu told the newspaper.

Close

This will be the first time that the Delhi-based regional party will be contesting the assembly elections in Bihar. Previously, AAP had fielded 39 candidates from Bihar in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, but all of them had lost. The party had fielded three candidates during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Kishanganj, Bhagalpur and Sitamarhi, but they too met with the same fate.

related news

Sahu said that it will be different this time around. He said that AAP was “much stronger now” and the “governance agenda of Kejriwal” is being appreciated and followed elsewhere in the country.

“We get good response from the people when we visit the state hinterlands, which are still devoid of basic amenities,” AAP’s Bihar unit chief told the newspaper.

Sahu said that the party will be questioning Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar’s work on the basic issues like education, health and water in the state. “Nitish Kumar questioned the Kejriwal government’s work on health, education and roads in Delhi. We will ask the same questions to Nitish here (in Bihar),” Sahu said.

Sahu asserted that AAP will emerge as the most “reliable alternative” in Bihar just as it did in Delhi, as people are neither happy with the Lalu Prasad-led RJD, nor with the JD(U)-BJP government in the state.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 04:23 pm

tags #Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) #Arvind Kejriwal #Assembly Elections 2020 #Bihar #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.