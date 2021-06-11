BJP Vice President Mukul Roy, son Subhrangshu likely to join TMC, to meet Mamata Banerjee today

Mukul Roy resigned from the TMC in September 2017 and was suspended for six years for anti-party activities. He joined the BJP in November that year.

Bhartiya Janata Party National Vice President Mukul Roy and his son Subharangshu are likely to return to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) fold in West Bengal, sources said.

The two BJP leaders will meet the TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister at 2 pm on June 11, they said. A decision on their joining will be taken after the meeting, the sources added.

This comes at a time when several turncoat politicians, who switched from the TMC to BJP ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls, have expressed regret over their decision to quit the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

Banerjee's TMC stormed to power for the third consecutive term, winning 213 of the 292 seats that went to the polls. The BJP bagged 77 seats in the high-stakes state election.

Mukul Roy won the Krishnanagar North seat in the assembly polls but his son Subhrangshu, also a former TMC MLA, lost from Bijpur seat.

Roy, once the close aide of Mamata Banerjee, resigned from the TMC in September 2017 and was suspended for six years for anti-party activities. He joined the BJP in November that year. In September 2020, Roy was made national vice-president of the BJP. Subhrangshu Roy joined the BJP in May 2019.

Roy is also an accused in the Narada sting operation case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Speculation about Roy's disenchantment started when his son Subharangshu wrote on Facebook that self-criticism was “more necessary than criticising a government elected by people." The message was said to be targeted at West Bengal BJP.

Also, Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP and nephew of Mamata Banerjee visited Roy at the hospital where his wife was admitted last month. The next day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally had a conversation with Mukul Roy on phone.

Last month, amid speculation of his return to TMC, Roy said clarified that he was very much with the saffron party and will remain so.