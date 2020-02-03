App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 08:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJD MP submitted false educational qualification in Rajya Sabha poll affidavit: Congress

Senior Congress leader Nishikant Mishra alleged that Mohanty had furnished false information about his educational qualification during 2014 Rajya Sabha polls.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Odisha Congress on Sunday charged BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty with submitting false affidavit on his educational qualifications during the Rajya Sabha polls in 2014 and urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to take stern action against the parliamentarian.

Mohanty, however, denied the allegation.

Senior Congress leader Nishikant Mishra alleged that Mohanty, who won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Kendrapara, had furnished false information about his educational qualification during 2014 Rajya Sabha polls.

Mishra said information obtained through RTI showed that the BJD lawmaker had stated in his affidavit that he became a graduate from a university in Meerut in 2014.

However, the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry had informed the Supreme Court in 2010 that it has de-recognised that institute, Mishra told reporters here.

Besides, the RTI information obtained from the Utkal University showed that Mohanty graduated from Kandarpur College in Cuttack in 2003, the Congress leader said.

The Utkal University has not provided migration certificate to Mohanty, he said adding that no university outside the state will allow admission to a student without a migration certificate.

So, Mohanty had furnished false information to contest the 2014 election, and the Chief Minister who is also BJD president, should take stern action against the party MP, Mishra said.

Terming the allegation as false and baseless, Mohanty said the Congress has levelled the charges in a bid to malign him.

"This is a deliberate and malicious attempt to malign and defame me," the BJD MP said in a statement.

First Published on Feb 3, 2020 08:42 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

