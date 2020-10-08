Bihar elections 2020: BJP warns rebels approaching LJP for tickets

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued warnings to rebels approaching Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) after failing to get tickets in the upcoming Bihar elections.

The leaders have been told to either come back or be sternly dealt with. The party has also threatened to file an FIR against non-NDA players, referring to the LJP, that use pictures or posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the poll campaign.

These strong messages come after many rebel BJP leaders have started approaching the LJP for a ticket. Already big names including former BJP in-charge of Jarkhand Rajendra Singh, former BJP MLA and ex-minister Usha Vidyarthi and MLA Ravinder Yadav have got LJP tickets. These leaders couldn’t get election tickets from the BJP. Sources said many other BJP leaders are in touch with the LJP hoping for a ticket.

“Those who do not respond to party’s requests will be expelled,” said state’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi at a function in Patna.

This comes after LJP decided to contest elections alone over its differences with Janata Dal United and its chief Nitish Kumar. The BJP has already sent out the message that Nitish Kumar was the leader of the NDA in the state and any leader going against will be punished.

The party has also expressed anguish over LJP using PM Modi’s face while garnering support in the poll campaign. Bihar chief of BJP Sanjay Jaiswal said that any non-NDA candidate seen seeking votes in the name of the prime minister will be dealt with strictly.

“We will lodge FIR against candidates of non-NDA leaders,” Jaiswal said when asked about the LJP using PM Modi’s face during an event to announce the induction of Vikassheel Insan Party in the NDA fold.

Voting in Bihar beginning on October 28 has been staggered over three phases and counting will be held on November 10. Leading the NDA charge in the state, Kumar along with the BJP is aiming to retain power.

The ruling coalition is being challenged by the Grand Alliance of the Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD, the Congress and other smaller parties. Tejashwi Yadav is the younger son of Lalu Prasad. With the LJP deciding to go solo, political equations are set to change in Bihar.

While the JD (U) and the BJP are contesting on 122 and 121 seats each, the LJP has decided to field candidates against the JD (U). The Grand Alliance will project RJD leader Tejashwi, Kumar’s former deputy as the CM face. The RJD is to contest 144 seats, the Congress 70, the Communist Party of India (M-L) 19, CPI six and the CPI-M four seats.