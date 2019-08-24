App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2019 02:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Former Union Minister Arun Jaitley passes away at 66

Arun Jaitley was 66 and was being treated by a multidisciplinary team of senior doctors at AIIMS

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley has passed away at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

The hospital authorities have put out a media release to confirm the news. His age was 66.

According to the release, Jaitley died at 12:07 pm. He was being treated by a multidisciplinary team of senior doctors.

Also Read: Arun Jaitley: A man for all political seasons

Prominent politicians like Home Minister Amit Shah, Smriti Z Irani and Mamata Banerjee have reacted to the news and expressed their condolences.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted that he has lost a "valued friend".



First Published on Aug 24, 2019 12:48 pm

tags #Arun Jaitley #BJP

