Aaditya Thackeray may become first in family to contest polls; Shiv Sena chief to decide

Amid speculation that he may contest the state Assembly elections scheduled in October, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray on June 11 said the decision will be taken by his father and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

The statement is seen as an indication that Aaditya will take the plunge into electoral politics. If this happens, he would become the first member of the Thackeray family to do so.

"Party chief Uddhavji and senior party leaders will decide whether I should fight the Assembly elections or not," the 28-year-old told Yuva Sena functionaries at a meeting, which was attended by senior Sena leader Subhash Desai.

Senior functionaries within the party's youth wing, Yuva Sena, have been demanding that he contest the elections and lead the party in the legislative Assembly. Senior Sena leaders, too, have seconded it. It is being said that he will contest from either Worli or Sewri Assembly constituencies in central Mumbai, the party's strongholds.

Aaditya, who has spearheaded issues such as 24x7 nightlife plan for Mumbai or implementation of the plastic ban in Maharashtra has been projected as the party's youth face. He actively campaigned for the party in the Mumbai civic polls held in February 2017 and during the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. He accompanied his father to important meetings with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah.

Recently, Aaditya's cousin and a Yuva Sena secretary, Varun Sardesai, posted a picture and comment on Instagram, which led to a buzz that Aaditya may contest the election. "This is the time, this is the opportunity. Mission Legislative Assembly 2019. Maharashtra is awaiting, Aaditya Thackeray," Sardesai said in the post.