MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Intrazon 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company)
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

Increase in awareness, increase in investment management fees and more avenues to invest augur well for the NPS space, Sumit Mohindra, CEO, ICICI Pension Funds Management Company tells Preeti Kulkarni

Preeti Kulkarni
November 24, 2021 / 06:10 PM IST

NPS as a retirement planning tool has gained in popularity in recent years, with its subscriber base seeing significant growth. According to Pension Funds Regulatory and Development of Authority of India (PFRDA) data, the non-government sector subscriber base rose 2.4 lakh in the financial year 2021-22 up to August. During the same period last year, the system had seen addition of 1.6 lakh new subscribers.

In the last one year, this space has seen several developments, with investment charges being revised and new pension fund managers entering the fray. The PFRDA has also liberalised investment guidelines in July 2021. To discuss what these developments mean for NPS subscribers and what the future holds for the NPS space, we have with us today Mr Sumit Mohindra, CEO, ICICI Prudential Pension Funds Management Company. Tune into Simply Save for details 
Preeti Kulkarni is a financial journalist with over 13 years of experience. Based in Mumbai, she covers the personal finance beat for Moneycontrol. She focusses primarily on insurance, banking, taxation and financial planning
Tags: #ICICI Prudential Pension Funds Management Co Limited #National Pension System (NPS) #PFRDA #Podcast #Simply Save #Simply Save podcast #Sumit Mohindra
first published: Nov 24, 2021 06:10 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.