Last Updated : May 20, 2019 07:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's pick: Stock market soared; Game of Thrones left some bored; In Indian and Australian elections, Adani scored!

...and other essential stories from India and around the world

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Rakesh Sharma

The largest gains in a decade - that's how the stock market reacted to the exit polls which have all predicted the return of the BJP-led NDA to power. Several key stocks hit their fresh 52-week highs, including big ticket players like the HDFC twins, ICICI, and SBI. Australian elections, on the other hand, have proven exit polls wrong, by giving the conservative coalition a second term. This coalition happens to be coal-friendly. Which means the Adani Group had a great day today, and is likely to have several more great days in the coming years.

Tata Motors did not have such a great day, with profit slumping about 47% as Jaguar Land Rover sales took a hit this past quarter.

The watercooler topic of our times, Game of Thrones - that monument to dragons and incest - has come to an end. The song of ice and fire has left many viewers chilly and many hot, but the temperature most are experiencing is at best lukewarm. With its most-watched show having now come to an end, HBO might see a spell of winter as reports have emerged that subscriptions to HBO Now - HBO's streaming service - may now be Dracarysed by many viewers.

Justin Bieber has caused the shutting down of an idyllic canyon in Iceland; Ukraine has elected a comedian as its president; Google has gotten mixed up in the Huawei drama; the eternally unshakeable certitude of the kilogram, now anchored to the Planck constant, is about the only calming thing that took place on what has been a day of more than a little chaos.

First Published on May 20, 2019 07:54 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Editor's Pick of the Day #Podcast

