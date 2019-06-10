Editor's pick: Girish Karnad passes away; TCS overtakes RIL in m-cap fray; Hong Kong law could stifle dissent, protesters say

RAKESH SHARMA

Girish Karnad, man of several talents passed away earlier today in Bangalore. He was 81. Belonging to the navya movement of Kannada literature, his works included plays Tughlaq, Hayavadana, Yayati, Taledanda, among others. As a film director, he made Ondanondu Kaladalli, which launched Shankar Nag; Kaadu; Kaanooru Heggadati (film adaptation of a novel by fellow Jnanpith winner Kuvempu); and Utsav (adaptation of the Sanskrit play Mrchhakatika). As prominent in the Indian high art scene as he was in the popular art scene, Karnad was a graduate of Magdalen College, Oxford, where he was a Rhodes Scholar.

Cadre is a company part-owned by Jared Kushner, presidential son-in-law. The Guardian reports that the company has received as much as 90 million dollars in foreign funding from an opaque offshore vehicle since he entered the White House as a senior adviser to his father-in-law Donald Trump. The money came through a vehicle run by Goldman Sachs in the Cayman Islands, a tax haven that guarantees corporate secrecy.

Three accused in the Kathua case have been sentenced to life imprisonment; TCS has overtaken RIL as India’s most valuable company in terms of market capitalization; Hong Kong is in the grips of a protest over a contentious amendment which, protesters say, will be used to curb dissent; Yuvraj Singh has announced his retirement from international cricket; for these and other stories from India and around the world that you must absolutely know, tune into the podcast.