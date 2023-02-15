English
    In Pics: Turkey earthquake toll crosses 41,000 mark, survivors struggle without shelter and food

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has acknowledged the problems and said the situation is now under control, whereas the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad agreed on to allow United Nations aid to enter from Turkey via two more border crossings.

    Reuters
    February 15, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST
    Turkey Earthquake: People gather boxes on the remains of destroyed building in the quake aftermath | Image source: Reuters
    1/7
    Rescue ops going strong: Rescue workers and a search dog look for people on the remains of a destroyed building in the aftermath of the quake | Image source: Reuters
    2/7
    Came down to dust: Excavators work next to destroyed buildings in the quake aftermath | Image source: Reuters
    3/7
    Samaritans are here: People walk with plastic bags in the street next to destroyed buildings in Turkey | Image source: Reuters
    4/7
    Rubble remains: Piles of concrete from destroyed buildings seen next to withstanding buildings | Image source: Reuters
    5/7
    Humanitarian aid: A man carries shoe boxes as UN authorities have said the rescue phase is coming to a close, with the focus turning to shelter, food and schooling Image source: Reuters
    6/7
    Survivors: Rescuers carry a woman found under debris of collapsed building in Turkey | Image source: Reuters
    7/7
    Reuters
    first published: Feb 15, 2023 11:47 am