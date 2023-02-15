In Pics: Turkey earthquake toll crosses 41,000 mark, survivors struggle without shelter and food

1/7 Turkey Earthquake: People gather boxes on the remains of destroyed building in the quake aftermath | Image source: Reuters

2/7 Rescue operations going strong: Rescue workers and a search dog look for people on the remains of a destroyed building in the aftermath of the quake in Turkey | Image source: Reuters

3/7 Came down to dust: Excavators work next to destroyed buildings in the quake aftermath in Turkey | Image source: Reuters

4/7 Samaritans are here: People walk with plastic bags in the street next to destroyed buildings in Turkey | Image source: Reuters

5/7 Rubble remains: Piles of concrete from destroyed buildings seen next to withstanding buildings in Turkey | Image source: Reuters

6/7 Humanitarian aid: A man carries shoe boxes as UN authorities have said the rescue phase is coming to a close, with the focus turning to shelter, food and schooling in Turkey Image source: Reuters