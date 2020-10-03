172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|world|donald-trumps-busy-week-what-us-president-did-before-testing-positive-for-covid-19-5917041.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2020 11:10 AM IST | Source: AP

Donald Trump's busy week: What US president did before testing positive for COVID-19

With just a month to go until the election, US President Donald Trump had a busy schedule the days before he tested positive for the coronavirus.

AP
President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Harrisburg International Airport, Saturday, September 26, 2020, in Middletown, Pa. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Harrisburg International Airport on September 26 in Middletown, Pa. (AP Photo)

President Donald Trump adjusts the microphone after he announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Saturday, September 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo)

President Donald Trump adjusts the microphone after he announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House on September 26 in Washington. (AP Photo)

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One to travel to a campaign rally in Middletown, Pa., Saturday, September 26, 2020, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo)

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One to travel to a campaign rally in Middletown, Pa. on September 26 in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo)

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Harrisburg International Airport, Saturday, September 26, 2020, in Middletown, Pa. (AP Photo)

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Harrisburg International Airport on September 26 in Middletown, Pa. (AP Photo)

Supporters of President Donald Trump cheer as he arrives for a campaign rally at Harrisburg International Airport, Saturday, September 26, 2020, in Middletown, Pa. (AP Photo)

Supporters of President Donald Trump cheer as he arrives for a campaign rally at Harrisburg International Airport on September 26 in Middletown, Pa. (AP Photo)

Counselor to the President Hope Hicks cheers as President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Harrisburg International Airport, Saturday, September 26, 2020, in Middletown, Pa. Special assistant to the President and White House trip director William Russell, center, and director of the White House personnel office John McEntee, watch. (AP Photo)

Counselor to the President Hope Hicks cheers as President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Harrisburg International Airport on September 26 in Middletown, Pa. Special assistant to the President and White House trip director William Russell, center, and director of the White House personnel office John McEntee, watch. (AP Photo)

President Donald Trump pauses as he speaks during a news conference at the White House, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo)

President Donald Trump pauses as he speaks during a news conference at the White House on September 27 in Washington. (AP Photo)

President Donald Trump pauses as he speaks during a news conference at the White House, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo)

President Donald Trump arrives with Vice President Mike Pence to speak about coronavirus testing during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo)President Donald Trump speaks about coronavirus testing strategy, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, September 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo)President Donald Trump speaks about coronavirus testing strategy, in the Rose Garden of the White House on September 28 in Washington. (AP Photo)

President Donald Trump speaks about coronavirus testing strategy, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, September 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo)

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate on September 29 at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland. (AP photos)

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland. (AP photos)

President Donald Trump holds out his face mask during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic on September 29 in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo)

President Donald Trump holds out his face mask during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio, September 29, 2020. (AP Photo)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hold hands on stage after the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic on September 29 in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hold hands on stage after the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio, September 29, 2020. (AP Photo)

First lady Melania Trump, from left, President Donald Trump, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and Jill Biden stand on stage after the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic on September 29 in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo)

First lady Melania Trump, from left, President Donald Trump, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and Jill Biden stand on stage after the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio, September 29, 2020. (AP Photo)

President Donald Trump walks from the Oval Office before boarding Marine One at the White House on September 30 in Washington, for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base en route to Minnesota. (AP Photo)

President Donald Trump walks from the Oval Office before boarding Marine One at the White House, Wednesday, September 30, 2020, in Washington, for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base en route to Minnesota. (AP Photo)

President Donald Trump gestures to supporters as he arrives at Minneapolis Saint Paul International Airport on September 30 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo)

President Donald Trump gestures to supporters as he arrives at Minneapolis Saint Paul International Airport, Wednesday, September 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo)

President Donald Trump, center, is seen seated inside Marine One helicopter, not wearing a face mask, as he and members of his staff, including White House director of social media Dan Scavino, left, arrive at the White House on October 1 in Washington. (AP Photo)

President Donald Trump, center, is seen seated inside Marine One helicopter, not wearing a face mask, as he and members of his staff, including White House director of social media Dan Scavino, left, arrive at the White House in Washington, October 1, 2020. (AP Photo)

President Donald Trump arrives at Morristown Municipal Airport to attend a fundraiser at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster in Morristown, NJ on October 1 (AP Photo)

President Donald Trump arrives at Morristown Municipal Airport to attend a fundraiser at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, Thursday, October 1, 2020, in Morristown, N.J. (AP Photo)

President Donald Trump walks from Marine One to the White House in Washington on October 1, as he returns from Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo)

President Donald Trump walks from Marine One to the White House in Washington, Thursday, October 1, 2020, as he returns from Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo)

President Donald Trump walks from Marine One to the White House in Washington, Thursday, October 1, 2020, as he returns from Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo)

First Published on Oct 3, 2020 11:10 am

tags #Donald Trump #Slideshow #US Election 2020 #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.