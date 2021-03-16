Celebrating winter's end during Pancake Week

Participants try pancakes during a celebration of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia March 14. (Image: Reuters)

A man climbs up a wooden pole to get a prize during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia March 14. (Image: Reuters)

People watch at a burning installation called "Vaccination Tower", during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia March 13. (Image: Reuters)

Young woman dances in front of a burning installation called “Vaccination Tower”, during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in the Kaluga region, Russia March 13. (Image: Reuters)

An actor leads a round dance during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in the Kaluga region, Russia March 13. (Image: Reuters)