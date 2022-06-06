French Open Final | Rafael Nadal beats Casper Ruud for 14th title in Paris

Rafael Nadal pulled away to beat Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the French Open final on June 5 for his 14th championship at Roland Garros and 22nd Grand Slam title overall, adding to two records he already owned. (Source: AP)

Nadal’s victory came two days after his 36th birthday and made him the oldest title winner in the history of the clay-court tournament. (Source: AP)

Ruud led 3-1 in the second set, a deficit that spurred Nadal to raise his level - he took the last 11 games. Nadal played so crisply and cleanly, accumulating more than twice as many winners as Ruud, 37 to 16. Nadal also committed fewer unforced errors, making just 16 to Ruud's 26. (Source: AP)

When it ended with a down-the-line backhand from Nadal, he chucked his racket to the red clay he loves so much and covered his face with the taped-up fingers on both of his hands. (Source: AP)

The Spaniard’s first triumph in Paris came in 2005 at age 19. No man or woman ever has won the singles trophy at any major event more than his 14 in Paris. And no man has won more Grand Slam titles than Nadal. (Source: AP)

Rafael Nadal's status for Wimbledon is in doubt because of a chronic problem with his left foot — as is his future in tennis. What's secure, no matter what happens now, is his legacy. (Source: AP)

Nadal got through the French Open, he explained after a dominating 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 victory over Casper Ruud in Sunday's final earned a 14th championship at Roland Garros and 22nd Grand Slam title overall, thanks to the help of a series of numbing injections in his foot. That, he says, was a one-time deal. “I don’t want to put myself in that position again,” Nadal said after becoming, at age 36, the oldest champion in the history of a clay-court tournament that was first held in 1925. “Can happen once. But no, it's not a philosophy of life that I want to follow.” (Source: AP)

So while he wants to be able to keep going, and would appreciate the chance to play at the All England Club, where the grass-court Slam he has won twice begins three weeks from June 27, he'll only do so if his body permits. (Source: AP)