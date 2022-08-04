English
    In Pics: Commonwealth Games 2022 | India wins one silver, four bronze medals on day 6 in Birmingham

    Tulika Maan bagged silver medal for India in the women’s 78kg judo final against Scotland’s Sarah Adlington.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 04, 2022 / 04:59 PM IST
    Tulika Maan won a silver medal for India in the Women's 78kg final judo match on day six of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, central England, on August 3. (Image: Twitter)
    Saurav Ghosal celebrates victory in the Men's Singles after winning a bronze medal in the Squash Match between India and England at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre on day six of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, August 3. (Image: AP)
    Gurdeep Singh celebrates after winning a bronze medal in the Men's 109kg weightlifting final at The NEC on day six of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, August 3. (Image: Reuters)
    Tejaswin Shankar, who won a bronze medal, celebrates during the medal ceremony for the men's high jump during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, August 3. (Image: Reuters)
    Lovepreet Singh won a bronze medal for India in the Men's 109kg weightlifting event on day six of the Commonwealth Games at the NEC Arena in Birmingham, central England, on August 3. (Image: AFP)
    Tags: #2022 Commonwealth Games #Commonwealth Games 2022 #CWG 2022 #Slideshow #Sports #World News
    first published: Aug 4, 2022 04:58 pm
