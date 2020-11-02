Vivo V20 SE, Realme X7 series, Micromax In-series: These are the most anticipated smartphones coming to India in November 2020

November doesn't seem to be looking good for flagships! Carlsen Martin October is one of the biggest months for tech in general. While this October has been particularly big for smartphones, Techtober 2020 gave us two of the best flagship lineups in the form of the Apple iPhone 12 series and Huawei Mate 40 series. The OnePlus 8T, Mi 10T series, Galaxy S20 Fan Edition and Google Pixel 4a also finally arrived in India in October. As November is not set to be as exciting as October, there are still a few expected smartphone releases this month. Vivo V20 Pro and V20 SE | First off, the Vivo V20 series could get two new additions in India in November. The Vivo V20 SE and Vivo V20 Pro have already been unveiled internationally but are yet to arrive in the country. The Vivo V20 SE was just revealed today, while the V20 Pro may arrive sometime later in November. The Vivo V20 Pro, on the other hand, is a 5G enabled device powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC. For more details on the Vivo V20 Pro, head on here. Redmi Note 10 Series | One of the most anticipated smartphone launches of November 2020 is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series. The Redmi Note series has often been one of the biggest highlights in the mid-range segment. Although the Note 9 series is in dire need of the reboot, with heavy competition coming in from Samsung, Realme, and Motorola. There are also rumours that the top-end phone in the Redmi Note 10 series may feature a 5G chipset in the form of the Snapdragon 765 SoC and a 108 MP camera setup. Micromax In Series | Micromax is set to make a comeback in the Indian smartphone market, with the introduction of a new smartphone series on November 3. The company has also started teasing the new series, confirming that it will be titled as the Micromax In-series. We also know that the phone will use a MediaTek chipset, a large display, and multiple rear cameras. Realme X7 series | Realme could unveil the X7 series this month. The Realme X7 and X7 Pro are mid-range 5G smartphones that launched in China back in September. The Realme X7 series features MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, 64 MP quad cameras, and super-fast charging support. There is some speculation that the Realme X7 series could launch in India as late as December. Lava BE U | The Lava BE U is yet another budget smartphone coming to India in November. The phone is expected to arrive in India’s sub-10K market. And while the price and specs of the Lava BE U are still under wraps, we do have an idea of the device’s design. Realme C17 | Realme is set to launch yet another phone in its C series in India this November. The Realme C17 was previously unveiled in Bangladesh and is equipped with a Snapdragon 460 SoC, a 90Hz panel, and a 5,000 mAh battery. The phone opts for a quad-camera setup on the back. Apart from these handsets, we also know that Apple’s iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will go on sale in India in November. OnePlus has also launched the OnePlus 8T 5G Cyberpunk Limited Edition in China. We can also expect to see new phones in Samsung’s Galaxy M series, Motorola’s G series, and Oppo’s K series this month. First Published on Nov 2, 2020 05:11 pm