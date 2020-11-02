Vivo V20 SE, Realme X7 series, Micromax In-series: These are the most anticipated smartphones coming to India in November 2020

Vivo V20 Pro and V20 SE | First off, the Vivo V20 series could get two new additions in India in November. The Vivo V20 SE and Vivo V20 Pro have already been unveiled internationally but are yet to arrive in the country. The Vivo V20 SE was just revealed today, while the V20 Pro may arrive sometime later in November. The Vivo V20 Pro, on the other hand, is a 5G enabled device powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC. For more details on the Vivo V20 Pro, head on here.