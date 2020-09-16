Time Flies Apple Event | iPad Air, Apple Watch Series 6 with blood oxygen measurement, Apple One, and everything that was announced

From iPad Air to Apple Watch Series 6; check out all the latest gadgets launched at the Time Flies Apple Event on September 15. Moneycontrol News Apple on September 15 announced a range of new products and services at the Time Flies event. The Apple event was focused on the new iPad launch alongside the Apple Watch Series 6 and an affordable Apple Watch SE. The Time Flies Apple event began with the Apple Watch Series 6 launch. The new Apple Watch Series 6 features an all-new Apple S6 Chip that is based on Apple A13 Bionic chip but is optimised for the Apple Watch to offer 20 percent faster performance and 18-hour battery life. Apple has introduced blood oxygen measurement on the Apple Watch Series 6. The feature essentially measures the oxygen saturation of the user’s blood, so they can better understand their overall fitness and wellness. Apple Watch Series 6 comes in two sizes - 40mm and 44mm. Watch Series 6 runs on the latest watchOS 7 features out-of-the-box that includes seven new watch face options, new health and fitness features, including low-range VO2 Max, sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, and new workout types. Check India price and more details here. Apple Watch SE brings the best features of Apple Watch and combines elements of the Series 6 design in two sizes — 40mm and 44mm. Apple Watch SE features a Retina display, with thin borders and curved corners, that is 30 percent larger than Series 3. It runs on the S5 System in Package (SiP) and a dual-core processor. Apple Watch SE also supports features like Fall Detection that's found on Series 6. Like the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE runs on the latest watchOS 7 features out-of-the-box. Check Apple Watch SE price in India and more details here. iPad Air 2020 is the fourth generation of the iPad Air series launched at the Time Flies Apple event. The new iPad Air 2020 looks a lot similar to the iPad Pro with its edge-to-edge 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display offering an all-screen look. The iPad Air launched at the Apple Event also introduces an all-new Apple A14 Bionic chip that is based on 5nm architecture. At the back, the 2020 iPad Air features a 12MP rear camera setup found on the iPad Pro models that supports 4K video capture. Other iPad Air 2020 features include stereo speakers in landscape mode, USB Type-C port for up to 5Gbps data transfer, Wi-Fi 6, etc. Check India price and more details here. The iPad 8th generation continues to be the most-affordable iPad starting at $329. The new iPad features a 10.2-inch Retina display and a home button for the Touch ID. The budget iPad runs on the Apple A12 Bionic chip that is said to be 2x faster than the top-selling Windows laptop, up to three times faster than the top-selling Android tablet and up to six times faster than the top-selling Chromebook. Like the iPad Air 2020, the new 8th generation iPad supports Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. It runs on the latest iPadOS 14 features out-of-the-box. Check India price and more details here. Apple also introduced a new fitness service called Apple Fitness+ that offers new types of workouts every week. Users who subscribe to the $9.99 service can choose a workout from the catalogue on your iPhone or iPad, and it starts the workout on your screen. The new workouts include Yoga, cycling, HIIT, Rowing, Cooldown exercises, etc. All these workouts are found inside the Activity app on the Apple Watch or Fitness app on iPhone and iPad. Lastly, Apple also announced a new bundle service called Apple One that groups all the services provided by Apple in different packages at an affordable price. Apple One comes in three tiers - individual, family, and premier. The Individual pack includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for Rs 195 per month. The Family pack includes all of the above and 200GB of iCloud storage for Rs 365 per month for up to six family members. Premier pack, which is currently not available in India, includes all Apple services namely Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+ and 2TB of iCloud storage for up to six family members. Check more details here. First Published on Sep 16, 2020 12:18 pm