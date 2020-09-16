Time Flies Apple Event | iPad Air, Apple Watch Series 6 with blood oxygen measurement, Apple One, and everything that was announced

Lastly, Apple also announced a new bundle service called Apple One that groups all the services provided by Apple in different packages at an affordable price. Apple One comes in three tiers - individual, family, and premier. The Individual pack includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for Rs 195 per month. The Family pack includes all of the above and 200GB of iCloud storage for Rs 365 per month for up to six family members. Premier pack, which is currently not available in India, includes all Apple services namely Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+ and 2TB of iCloud storage for up to six family members. Check more details here.