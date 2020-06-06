The Tech Weekender: Vivo phones with same IMEI number, Reliance Jio investments, Musk wants Amazon 'broken up'

Here are the biggest developments from the world of tech from the week ending June 5. Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere 1/7 The Meerut Police has filed a case against Vivo India under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code after finding over 13,500 smartphones of the company's smartphones were running on the same IMEI number The investigation began after a sub-inspector got his Vivo smartphone replaced at a service centre in Delhi and noticed that the IMEI number of the device is different from what is printed on the box. The police said sections under which the case will progress may increase as the investigation continues. Vivo is yet to comment on the matter. More details here. 2/7 Telsa Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk on Thursday called for Amazon.com to be 'broken up' after an author complained on social media about being unable to self-publish a book via the world's largest online retailer. "This is insane @JeffBezos," Musk tweeted at Amazon's chief, followed by a second tweet, which read, "Time to break up Amazon. Monopolies are wrong!" The retailer had no comment on Musk's call for its dissolution but said the book in question, by author Alex Berenson, had been blocked in error and was now available for sale via its Kindle e-reading service. The decision to greenlight the book's sale was not due to Musk, Amazon said. More details here. 3/7 Realme Narzo 10 went on its first sale earlier this week. Launched at Rs 11,999, the budget smartphone's next sale is scheduled for June 8 at 12 pm. Realme Narzo 10 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, 48MP quad-camera setup, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Planning to buy the budget smartphone? Read our Realme Narzo 10 review before you make the purchase. 4/7 Telecom giant Jio raised its seventh investment in six weeks after Silver Lake and co-investors added another Rs 4,546.8 crore in Jio Platforms. The deal adds to a pile of funds raised by Jio in recent months and comes close on the heels of Abu Dhabi sovereign fund Mubadala Investment Company injecting Rs 9,093.6 crore on June 4. With the latest investment, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 92,202.15 crore in exchange for a 19.9 percent stake from some of the world’s leading technology investors, led by Facebook Inc, in less than six weeks. 5/7 After being briefly suspending for violating Google's policies, the Mitron app is back on the Play Store with the updated privacy policy. The app was developed as an Indian-made alternative to TikTok and racked up five million downloads on the Play Store in less than a month. The app gained popularity in recent weeks amid anti-Chinese sentiment in the country, only to be suspended by Google for violating its ‘spam and minimum functionality’ policy. More details here. 6/7 Snapchat on Wednesday said that it would no longer promote US President Donald Trump’s account in its ‘Discover’ tab. The announcement comes after Trump’s recent post on Twitter and Facebook, wherein the US President said, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” "We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion on Discover," the company said in a statement. Trump's Snapchat account, which consists mostly of campaign content and does not contain the informal rhetoric he regularly uses on his favoured platform Twitter, will remain public and accessible to people who follow it or search for it, Snap said. 7/7 A new Google report suggests that one out of every three Indians watches online videos with the average daily watch time of 67 minutes. Hindi emerged as the most preferred language when watching online videos (54 percent), followed by English (16 percent), Telugu (7 percent), Kannada (6 percent), Tamil (5 percent) and Bengali (3 percent), the report said. About 37 percent of India's online video viewers come from rural areas, whereas 73 percent of the total 6,500 viewers surveyed were between 15-34 years of age. First Published on Jun 6, 2020 01:39 pm