The Tech Weekender: Vivo phones with same IMEI number, Reliance Jio investments, Musk wants Amazon 'broken up'

Telsa Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk on Thursday called for Amazon.com to be 'broken up' after an author complained on social media about being unable to self-publish a book via the world's largest online retailer. "This is insane @JeffBezos," Musk tweeted at Amazon's chief, followed by a second tweet, which read, "Time to break up Amazon. Monopolies are wrong!" The retailer had no comment on Musk's call for its dissolution but said the book in question, by author Alex Berenson, had been blocked in error and was now available for sale via its Kindle e-reading service. The decision to greenlight the book's sale was not due to Musk, Amazon said. More details here.