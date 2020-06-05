App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app's new Privacy Policy includes a page on ‘GDPR Data Protection Rights’

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Mitron app is officially back up on the Google Play Store. Android users can now head to the Play Store and download the app for free. The app currently has a 3.9 star rating on the Play Store with over 300,000 reviews. The app has also built and updated its promoter website. Mitron’s privacy policy has also been updated and now includes a page on ‘GDPR Data Protection Rights’.

The app was developed as an Indian-made alternative to TikTok. Mitron racked up five million downloads on the Play Store in less than a month. The app gained popularity in recent weeks amid anti-Chinese sentiment in the country, only to be suspended by Google for violating its ‘spam and minimum functionality’ policy.

However, the search giant recently stated in a blog post that Mitron could be making a comeback. Google claimed to have removed the app because of technical policy violations but had established a processor of working with developers to help them fix issues and resubmit the app.

Close
While Mitron aims to offer an Indian alternative to TikTok, some reports suggest that the app might not have originated in the country. We previously reported that the entire source code for the app, including its features and user interface, was acquired from Qboxus, a Pakistani software developer company for USD 34 (Rs 2,600).

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 01:15 pm

tags #Google #Mitron #Mitron app #TikTok

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Explained | West Bengal's shift to Sweden model to tackle COVID-19

Explained | West Bengal's shift to Sweden model to tackle COVID-19

Govt projects by consumer durables firms may suffer delays on manpower shortage

Govt projects by consumer durables firms may suffer delays on manpower shortage

COVID-19 impact | No new government schemes for a year, says Finance Ministry

COVID-19 impact | No new government schemes for a year, says Finance Ministry

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.