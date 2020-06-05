Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

The Mitron app is officially back up on the Google Play Store. Android users can now head to the Play Store and download the app for free. The app currently has a 3.9 star rating on the Play Store with over 300,000 reviews. The app has also built and updated its promoter website. Mitron’s privacy policy has also been updated and now includes a page on ‘GDPR Data Protection Rights’.

The app was developed as an Indian-made alternative to TikTok. Mitron racked up five million downloads on the Play Store in less than a month. The app gained popularity in recent weeks amid anti-Chinese sentiment in the country, only to be suspended by Google for violating its ‘spam and minimum functionality’ policy.

However, the search giant recently stated in a blog post that Mitron could be making a comeback. Google claimed to have removed the app because of technical policy violations but had established a processor of working with developers to help them fix issues and resubmit the app.

