After being first bought to light by the Anti-Cheat Police Department on Twitter, a console hack that enabled aim-bot and other cheats for Call of Duty Warzone on consoles has been shut down following Activision's strict actions against the developer's of the hack. The hack used machine learning to simulate controller input and had aim-bot with computer vision capabilities that made getting kills very easy. It would have required little or no effort on the players part with the cheats enabled.