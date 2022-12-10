The Tech Weekender | Top news from the world of technology this week This week why you shouldn't write off Twitter just yet, Airtel and Meta join hands, Google's new features for Pixel phones, Indian start-up Bellatrix Aerospace plan for multiple launches, all the big announcements from The Game Awards 2022 and a look at the best technological innovations of 2022
December 10, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST
The weeks after Elon Musk acquired Twitter on October 27 have been unsettling for employees and users of the microblogging site. His views on content moderation and the introduction of paid verification raised concerns among users and advertisers, while the warnings of a possible bankruptcy prompted many to wonder if Twitter would cease to exist. Twitter will survive, despite the chaos it is experiencing. After all, Musk is known to kick up a storm before rebuilding an organisation.
Bharti Airtel and Meta Platforms Inc on December 5 announced a collaboration to support the growth of India’s digital ecosystem. Airtel, a leading digital communication solutions provider in the country, and Meta will jointly invest in global connectivity infrastructure and CPaaS-based new-age digital solutions to support the emerging requirements of customers and enterprises in India, the firms said in a press release.
Google recently dropped its biggest feature for Pixel smartphones and the first ever one for the Pixel Watch. The Pixel 7 series will now include VPN by Google One at no exta cost. Supported Pixel devices will let you review security and privacy settings, while the Tensor G2 chip on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro would enable Clear Calling, which enhances the caller’s voice and reduces background noise. Here is a complete list of what's coming.
Bengaluru-based space tech start-up Bellatrix Aerospace plans to test its propulsion technologies — systems that guide satellites to their destination — in space by 2023, and launch its "space taxi" service by 2024.
The Game Awards are the biggest stage in the gaming industry, so it stands to reason that it would host more than just the awards. The show has become a popular platform for big announcements and trailers too. Here are some of the biggest from The Game Awards 2022.
From aerospace to personal care, here is a look at some of the best technologies/inventions created around the world this year.