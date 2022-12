The Tech Weekender | Top news from the world of technology this week

The weeks after Elon Musk acquired Twitter on October 27 have been unsettling for employees and users of the microblogging site. His views on content moderation and the introduction of paid verification raised concerns among users and advertisers, while the warnings of a possible bankruptcy prompted many to wonder if Twitter would cease to exist. Twitter will survive, despite the chaos it is experiencing. After all, Musk is known to kick up a storm before rebuilding an organisation.