Year-ender 2022 | From aerospace to healthcare, a look at some of the best technological innovations of the year

From aerospace to personal care, a look at some of the best technologies/inventions created around the world this year. (Image: News18 creative)

James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) | After more than two decades and $9.7 billion in the making, NASA launched JWTS on December 25, 2021. The world has been captivated by JWTS's vibrant images since it began imaging in February this year. (Image: News18 creative)

1915 Canakkale Bridge | A road suspension bridge in the province of Çanakkale in northwestern Turkey was officially opened by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on 18 March 2022 after roughly five years of construction. (Image: News18 creative)

Phone (1) | This Nothing's debut phone looks a lot like a typical flagship Android device from the front. (Image: News18 creative)

Paxlovid | It is the first take-home treatment for COVID-19 manufactured by Pfizer. (Image: News18 creative)

Freestyle Projector | Samsung's floating, tube shaped all-in-one projector is attached to its frame on a pair of hinges, which lets it be titled up or down with very little force. (Image: News18 creative)

The Loop Cocoon | Loop Biotech, a Dutch company, became the first to offer a "living coffin" for sale to the general public. (Image: News18 creative)

Vision EQXX | Mercedes-Benz introduced a one-off and the world's most advanced and efficient vehicle. (Image: News18 creative)

Myelin Helmet | Unlike typical bike helmets that are in service for five to ten years, then head for the landfill, POC Myelin helmet gets a new life when its time is over. (Image: News18 creative)

Hydraloop's Smart water recycling | It is a compact, easy-to-use gray water recycling system. (Image: News18 creative)