The Tech Weekender | Top news from the world of technology this week

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk may have put a price tag on the much-coveted blue check mark, but he could free up the edit button from the confines of the microblogging site's subscription service and make it available to all. According to a Bloomberg report, the first major change under Musk will be opening the feature to everyone as early as next week. Additionally, Twitter aims to start selling blue verification badges for user profiles as soon as next week. The badges will be part of an $8-a-month subscription that could go live as early as Monday, according to people familiar with the plans. Users who already have a blue verification badge will have a multi-month grace period before they will either need to pay for the badge or lose it.