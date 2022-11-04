English
    Apple lines up Pegatron for supplying iPhone14 made in India

    Pegatron becomes the second Apple supplier in India to produce the iPhone 14. The development comes after Apple’s iPhone Pro key manufacturing hub in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou was placed under an abrupt Covid-19 lockdown

    November 04, 2022 / 10:22 AM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Apple)

    Apple's Taiwanese contract manufacturer Pegatron Corp has begun assembling the latest iPhone 14 model in India.

    The move makes Pegatron the second Apple supplier in the country to produce the iPhone 14, according to a Bloomberg report. Foxconn Group began making the iPhone 14 in India in September.

    It comes at a time when Apple’s iPhone Pro key manufacturing hub in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou - run by Foxconn - was placed under an abrupt Covid-19 lockdown.

    All of Apple’s biggest Taiwanese suppliers - Foxconn, Pegatron and Wistron - have ramped up iPhone assembly in India. The Pegatron factory in Tamil Nadu employs more than 7,000 people and had begun making iPhone 12 earlier this year.
