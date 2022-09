The Tech Weekender | Top news from the world of technology this week

Apple recently rolled out iOS 16 for iPhones ranging from the iPhone 8 to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. iOS 16 was first showcased at Apple’s WWDC 2022 event back in June. With iOS 16, Apple is taking customization to heart with new lock screen customization and novel ways to share and upload content with the family. iOS 16 will also bring updates to the Messages and Mail apps, while Live Text will now be able to translate videos. Apple Pay Later, Order Tracking and more are now coming to Wallet. Additionally, there are updates to updates to Safari, Apple Maps, Family Sharing and more.