The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

The global smartphone market is expected to face a decline in 2022. According to TrendForce, smartphone production volume stood at 310 million units shipped in Q1 2022, a decrease of 12.8 percent from the same period in 2021. The return of the pandemic in China contributed to decline of the smartphone market in Q1 2022. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to exacerbate the rising global inflation issue. High inflation means that personal disposable income will shrink and will inevitably lead to prolonged replacement cycles and reduced purchasing budgets for individual devices.