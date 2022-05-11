Intel 12th Gen Core HX mobile processors with up to 16 Cores, PCIe Gen 5.0 launched; check details

The recently concluded Intel Vision 2022 saw the launch of seven new mobile processors under the company’s 12th Gen Intel Core mobile processor family. Intel says that the new 12th Gen Intel Core HX processors utilise “desktop-calibre silicon in a mobile package”.

Intel says that the “12th Gen Intel Core HX processor family delivers real-world productivity, collaboration, content creation, gaming, and entertainment in innovative mobile designs.” Intel’s new HX processors are unlocked out of the box and available in Core i5, Core i7 and Core i9 models. The aim is to deliver high levels of performance for professional workflows like CAD, animation and visual effects.

The new line-up includes seven new processors, including the Intel Core i5-12450HX, Core i5-12600HX, Core i7-12650HX, Core i7-12800HX, Core i7-12850HX, Core i9-12900HX, and the top-of-the-line Intel Core i9-12950HX. The new Intel processors are equipped with up to 16 cores and 24 threads, which include up to 8 performance cores and up to 8 efficiency cores, running at a base power of 55W.

The 12th Gen Intel Core HX processors are touted to offer 65 percent more performance in multi-threaded workloads than the 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11980HK, in part thanks to the extra cores and more memory and I/O. Additionally, the 12th Gen Intel Core HX processors provide laptop gaming enthusiasts with higher frame rates.

The new 12th Gen processors also offer access to 16 PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes, memory support for up to 128GBs of DDR5/LPDDR5 (up to 4800MHz/5200MHz) and DDR4 (up to 3200MHz/LPDDR4 4267MHz), Wi-Fi 6/6E (Gig+)2, and more. All new HX mobile processors also come unlocked out of the box and are all overclockable.

Intel also claims that these 12Gen Core HX mobile CPUs beat AMD's current top-end Ryzen 6000 series and Apple's M1 Max SoC, primarily in media encoding and professional workloads. Laptops OEMs including Lenovo, HP, Dell, Asus, MSI, and Gigabyte among others will be the first to adopt the new Intel Core HX mobile processors in laptops.





