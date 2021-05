Google is taking a page out of Apple’s privacy playbook, with the search giant announcing that it will introduce privacy labels on the Google Play Store in 2022. The company will introduce a new ‘Safety Section’ in the Play Store that “that will help people understand the data an app collects or shares, if that data is secured, and additional details that impact privacy and security.” The privacy labels are designed to let users know the details about their data that apps are collecting or would collect after installation.