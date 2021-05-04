MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Spotify design overhaul: Now, it is easier to navigate through Your Library

The update will be available for all Android and iOS app users by the end of this week.

Moneycontrol News
May 04, 2021 / 01:17 PM IST
The new design overhaul will be a welcome change as Spotify’s library has been ill-equipped with handling its ever-growing collection of tracks.

The new design overhaul will be a welcome change as Spotify’s library has been ill-equipped with handling its ever-growing collection of tracks.

Spotify recently introduced a new UI redesign for ‘Your Library’ on Android and iOS apps. The music streaming service announced that the updated design is aimed at improving functionality and easing navigation.

The new design overhaul will be a welcome change as Spotify’s library has been ill-equipped with handling its ever-growing collection of tracks. The redesign will feature changes such as dynamic filters, improved sorting, and a new grid view to name a few.

The updated version of Your Library will also help users sort their music and podcasts by creator name or in an alphabetical manner. You also have the option to pin your favourite playlists so they can appear on top irrespective of sorting.

The new update is a welcome change and perhaps long overdue and follow a slew of other UX upgrades. In a previous update, Spotify added Podcasts, Recently Played, and Discover tabs to the home screen for the Android and iOS version of the app. The update is already live and should reach all users by the end of this week.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Spotify
first published: May 4, 2021 01:17 pm

Must Listen

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.