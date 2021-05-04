Spotify design overhaul: Now, it is easier to navigate through Your Library

The new design overhaul will be a welcome change as Spotify’s library has been ill-equipped with handling its ever-growing collection of tracks.

Spotify recently introduced a new UI redesign for ‘Your Library’ on Android and iOS apps. The music streaming service announced that the updated design is aimed at improving functionality and easing navigation.

The new design overhaul will be a welcome change as Spotify’s library has been ill-equipped with handling its ever-growing collection of tracks. The redesign will feature changes such as dynamic filters, improved sorting, and a new grid view to name a few.

The updated version of Your Library will also help users sort their music and podcasts by creator name or in an alphabetical manner. You also have the option to pin your favourite playlists so they can appear on top irrespective of sorting.

The new update is a welcome change and perhaps long overdue and follow a slew of other UX upgrades. In a previous update, Spotify added Podcasts, Recently Played, and Discover tabs to the home screen for the Android and iOS version of the app. The update is already live and should reach all users by the end of this week.