The Tech Weekender: How to get free Netflix, 2020's worst passwords and the delivery guy who stole 12 iPhone Pro Max phones

In case you missed them, here are the biggest developments from the world of tech from the week ending November 20. Pranav Hegde The latest report released by password management service NordPass has revealed that “qwerty”, “iloveyou”, and “12345” are among some of the worst passwords of 2020. These passwords are the easiest to guess, which makes them easy targets for hackers, and thus, the most unsafe. Among these, the password “123456” is the most guessable, and it had also topped the list of worst passwords in 2015. The password “123456” has been breached over 23 million times and can be cracked within a second. The second most vulnerable password is “123456789”, followed by “picture1”, and “password”, respectively. More details here. Netflix on November 19 announced that it will host 'StreamFest' in India on December 5-6. During the two-day event, the content streaming giant will allow non-subscribers to experience the service for free. Anyone in India can watch all films, series, documentaries, and reality shows available on Netflix for two days. The move is aimed at acquiring new users to Netflix, which is competing against Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Zee5, among others, in the growing over the top (OTT) market in India. More details here. Apple has patched the unresponsive lock screen issue on iPhone 12 by rolling out iOS 14.2.1. Apple usually rolls out new iterations of the software for all supported devices, but the latest update - the iOS 14.2.1 - is only headed to the newly released iPhone 12 (Review), iPhone 12 mini (Review), iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Another notable problem that quite a few iPhone 12 users have been reporting is missing messages from group text message threads. More details here. Buzzfeed has acquired American news aggregator and blog Huffpost in a stock deal. Huffpost's parent company Verizon Media is also making an investment in BuzzFeed to become a minority shareholder in the media company, according to TechCrunch, citing a Wall Street Journal report. Apple has announced that it will reduce its App Store commission rate for most developers starting next year. The iPhone-maker has launched a new program called App Store Small Business Program under which iOS developers who earn less than a million dollars in annual sales will be eligible for a reduced 15 percent commission. Currently, Apple takes a 30 percent cut from all the paid app revenue and in-app purchases of apps downloaded from the App Store. More details here. A delivery person in China stole 14 Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max models worth Rs 18 lakh. The person was supposed to deliver these iPhone models from a shopping company called Meituan-Dianping to an Apple Authorised Reseller in Guiyang, China, according to a Zee Business report. He cancelled the order and opened a unit to use for himself. The delivery person also gave one unit of the iPhone 12 Pro Max to his friend and mortgaged another one at a pawn shop. He used the money to hire a BMW car for a fun ride at CNY 600 per day and even bought himself new clothes that were expensive. He was nabbed by the police soon after. Digital cryptocurrency Bitcoin's price has jumped to USD 18,000, coming very close to its previous high of USD 20,000 in 2017. The cryptocurrency’s value dipped massively in March 2020 owing to the pandemic. The recent sharp rise of Bitcoin when gold prices have not been doing much is attracting attention, and is attracting a lot of serious buyers, while the supply continues to be controlled. Bitcoin has also attracted attention after investors felt that Gold was getting too expensive, which was visible from the declining physical offtake. First Published on Nov 21, 2020 10:06 am