The Tech Weekender: How to get free Netflix, 2020's worst passwords and the delivery guy who stole 12 iPhone Pro Max phones

The latest report released by password management service NordPass has revealed that “qwerty”, “iloveyou”, and “12345” are among some of the worst passwords of 2020. These passwords are the easiest to guess, which makes them easy targets for hackers, and thus, the most unsafe. Among these, the password “123456” is the most guessable, and it had also topped the list of worst passwords in 2015. The password “123456” has been breached over 23 million times and can be cracked within a second. The second most vulnerable password is “123456789”, followed by “picture1”, and “password”, respectively. More details here.