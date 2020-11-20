Apple rolls out iOS 14.2.1 to fix issues on all iPhone 12 models

Apple recently rolled out a new version of iOS, specifically for the iPhone 12 series. Apple usually rolls out new iterations of the software for all supported devices, but the latest update - the iOS 14.2.1 - is only headed to the newly released iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The reason for this is evident once you look at the changelog. The update is targeted towards fixing the issues that have popped up on the new iPhone 12 models. The iOS 14.2.1 update addresses the unresponsive lock screen of the iPhone 12 mini at times.

Another notable problem that quite a few iPhone 12 users have been reporting is missing messages from group text message threads. However, the MMS improvements in iOS 14.2.1 should resolve this issue. All iPhone 12 models have also been affected by sound quality issues with Made for iPhone hearing devices. iOS 14.2.1 has also addressed this issue.

Some MMS messages may not be received



Made for iPhone hearing devices could have sound quality issues when listening to audio from iPhone



Lock Screen could become unresponsive on the iPhone 12 mini



Check out the release notes for iOS 14.2.1 on all iPhone 12 models.

iOS 14.2.1 is already rolling out to iPhone 12 users, and users can head to the ‘Settings’ app and choose ‘Software Update.’ If you do not see the update immediately, it could take some time before arriving on your device. If you are facing any one of these three issues on your new iPhone 12, we recommend installing the new software version immediately.