The Tech Weekender: Battlegrounds Mobile India release, Facebook brings ads to Instagram Reels, Windows 11 leaks and more

Here are the biggest developments in the world of technology for the week ending June 18.

Pranav Hegde
June 19, 2021 / 10:18 AM IST
For players who were patiently waiting to get their hands on Battlegrounds Mobile India, the wait is finally over albeit with a small asterisk. The early access version of the game which was previously limited to testers has now been officially opened for all players. This means that anyone can now download and play the game but since this is the beta version of the game, expect some bugs. The public release is widely expected to be later this month. Krafton would likely use this as a test for its systems before they iron out all the kinks before the official launch. Click here to know more .
Facebook is launching ads globally on its TikTok clone Instagram Reels, the company said . The social media company, which is aiming to make money from its short-form video feature, began testing Instagram Reels ads in India, Brazil, Germany and Australia in April. The tests ran with brands such as BMW, Louis Vuitton, Netflix and Uber.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has operationalised 155260, a national Helpline and Reporting Platform that will help prevent financial loss due to cyber fraud. This helpline will put in place mechanisms where people can report such cases if they are found to be defrauded. The Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System has been developed in house by I4C to integrate Law Enforcement Agencies and Banks and Financial Intermediaries. Click here to know more.
Despite having the same parent company (BBK Electronics) and sharing the same resources, OnePlus and Oppo operate as individual brands with their own individual resources. However, last year, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau took a bigger role in the company to oversee product strategy for both OnePlus and Oppo. And now, he’s begun intergrating more teams internally to better streamline operations and capitalise on additional shared resources
Microsoft Xbox Series X, Series S gaming consoles are unavailable for purchase. According to a new report, the Sony PS5 alternative consoles are out of stock across markets in India. One of the reasons stated is a possible CVOVID-19 outbreak in one of the retailer’s warehouses, owing to a delay in dispatch.
Windows 11 has leaked in its full glory ahead of the Microsoft event on June 24. The new version of Windows comes with a new interface with some resemblance to the now-dead Windows 10X. Among the several changes include a new Start menu, rounded corners, etc. Click here to know more .
Pranav Hegde
first published: Jun 19, 2021 10:18 am

