The Tech Weekender: Battlegrounds Mobile India release, Facebook brings ads to Instagram Reels, Windows 11 leaks and more

For players who were patiently waiting to get their hands on Battlegrounds Mobile India, the wait is finally over albeit with a small asterisk. The early access version of the game which was previously limited to testers has now been officially opened for all players. This means that anyone can now download and play the game but since this is the beta version of the game, expect some bugs. The public release is widely expected to be later this month. Krafton would likely use this as a test for its systems before they iron out all the kinks before the official launch. Click here to know more