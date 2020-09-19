The Tech Weekender: Apple's new hardware minus the iPhone 12, LG's Swivel Smartphone, PlayStation 5 price & launch date reveal, and more

In case you missed them, here are the biggest developments from the world of tech from the week ending September 19. Moneycontrol News Apple kicked off its Time Flies event this week, and although we didn't see any new iPhones, there were quite a few hardware reveals. Apple announced two new smartwatches and two next-gen iPads. The Apple Watch Series 6 an all-new Apple S6 Chip that is based on Apple A13 Bionic chip but is optimised for the Apple Watch. The biggest highlight of Apple Watch Series 6 is the introduction of the new Blood oxygen feature. The company also unveiled the Apple Watch SE, which is designed to offer the functionality of a full-fledged Apple Watch at a lower price. The Time Flies event also gave us new iPads, including the iPad Air (2020) and the budget 8th Gen iPad. The new iPad Air arrives with the A14 Bionic chipset that is based on the 5nm architecture. The A14 Bionic is packed with 11.8 billion transistors for increased performance and power efficiency. The next-gen iPhone 12 series will use the same A14 Bionic chip. The 8th Gen iPad debuts as Apple's most-affordable iPad, starting at USD 329. Apple also unveiled Apple One, which bundles different Apple subscriptions into one package. Lastly, iOS 14 also rolled out to support Apple iPhones this week. This week, Sony unveiled the price and launch date of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. Both next-gen PlayStation consoles will be unveiled in November. The PS5 will launch in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea on November 12, while a global rollout will commence from November 19. The PlayStation 5 will be priced at USD 499, while the digital version will be priced at USD 399. Sony also provided information on pricing of next-gen first-party titles. LG announced its new Wing smartphone as part of its Explorer series. The LG Wing is unlike any smartphone you've seen before, with a Swivel Mode that unearths a second screen. The LG Wing has two displays for the Basic Mode and Swivel Mode. When in Swivel Mode, the display rotates 90 degrees, switching the main 6.8 POLED display in landscape mode to reveal a 3.9-inch second display that unlocks new functions. For a better look at the LG Wing, head on over to the link. Paytm's mobile app was taken down from the Google Play Store for allegedly breaching the platform's policies on gambling. However, the app was reinstated only hours after it had been taken down. Apart from Paytm's mobile app, the company's gaming arm, Paytm First Games was also removed from the Google Play Store and is yet to be reinstated. Last week, Google launched Android 11 for its Pixel devices with several OEM kicking off beta and preview programmes just hours after the announcement. This week, Oppo revealed the new ColorOS 11 skin in all its glory. The new ColorOS skin is based on Android 11 and arrives with several improvements across the board. Oppo claims that ColorOS 11 will offer a cleaner UI experience, akin to stock Android. Oppo also claims that this will be the fastest and widest rollout in ColoOS history. First Published on Sep 19, 2020 04:57 pm