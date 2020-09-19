The Tech Weekender: Apple's new hardware minus the iPhone 12, LG's Swivel Smartphone, PlayStation 5 price & launch date reveal, and more

Apple kicked off its Time Flies event this week, and although we didn't see any new iPhones, there were quite a few hardware reveals. Apple announced two new smartwatches and two next-gen iPads. The Apple Watch Series 6 an all-new Apple S6 Chip that is based on Apple A13 Bionic chip but is optimised for the Apple Watch. The biggest highlight of Apple Watch Series 6 is the introduction of the new Blood oxygen feature. The company also unveiled the Apple Watch SE, which is designed to offer the functionality of a full-fledged Apple Watch at a lower price.