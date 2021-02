Tech Weekender | Twitter censorship and its Indian alternative Koo; EA's big mobile gaming play; Cyberpunk 2077 woes; and more

Epic Games just revealed a new browser-based software tool powered by its Unreal Engine titled the MetaHuman Creator. The new tool is designed to aid game developers and creators to craft highly realistic human faces and help power more realistic body movements and facial animations. The tool is said to be able to help game developers to slash the time it takes to create digital humans from weeks or months to less than an hour. Epic is also releasing two fully finished sample characters to explore, modify, and use in projects running on Unreal Engine 4.26.1 and later.