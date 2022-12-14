In Pics | Best Smartphones of 2022 in India

From premium to affordable, here are our picks for the best phones of 2022 in India.
India is one of the biggest smartphone markets in the world. According to Counterpoint Research, almost 37 million smartphones were shipped in India in Q2 2022 with the country’s smartphone user base crossing 600 million during the quarter. Furthermore, researchers also believe that 50 percent of India’s smartphone users plan on buying new devices within a year as the country moves into the 5G era. So if you are planning on buying a new smartphone any time soon, here are our picks for the best smartphones in India across every segment.
Best Overall Smartphone 2022 | iPhone 14 Pro | Rs 1,29,900 | If you aren’t limited to any budget and want the absolute best smartphone money can buy, then you can’t go wrong with the iPhone 14 Pro. Apple brings its ‘A’ game with the iPhone 14 Pro, offering a segment-leading display, chipset, and battery life. Moreover, Apple also has the best software support and build quality of any smartphone in the country. Not to mention the generational camera upgrades on the front and back, which serve to further sweeten the deal. It is worth noting that the iPhone 14 Pro Max offers all the benefits of the ’14 Pro’ for those who prefer using bigger phones.
Best Overall Android Smartphone 2022 | Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra | Rs 1,09,999 | Samsung slightly edges out Google’s flagship Pixel 7 Pro for the title of ‘best overall Android smartphone of 2022’. Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra has gets points over the Pixel 7 Pro in several areas, including battery life, charging speed, display quality, and utility., in large part thanks to the S Pen support. Additionally, the S22 Ultra also has superb cameras and excellent performance courtesy of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.
Our Favourite Flagship Smartphone 2022 | Google Pixel 7 Pro | Rs 84,999 | While the Galaxy S22 Ultra may just edge out the Pixel 7 Pro for best overall Android smartphone of 2022, the latter is our favourite flagship of 2022. If you aren’t too concerned about having the best battery life and fastest charging, then the Pixel 7 Pro offers a much sweeter deal at a little over 70 percent of the cost of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Moreover, the Pixel 7 Pro also offers a better software experience and has the best camera setup of any Android smartphone in India, edging out the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Google also gets an ‘A’ for design, build, and display quality.
Best Value Flagship Smartphone 2022 | Xiaomi 12 Pro | Rs 55,999 | If you are looking for a flagship smartphone without breaking the bank, then the Xiaomi 12 Pro is worth considering. The Xiaomi 12 Pro has all the makings of a premium smartphone without the hefty price tag. A versatile camera setup, vibrant display, dependable battery, super-fast charging, and premium aesthetics, make the 12 Pro the best flagship you can get that looks and feels like a premium 2022 smartphone both internally and externally.
Our Favourite Value Flagship Smartphone 2022 | OnePlus 10 Pro | Rs 61,999 | While Xiaomi certainly has OnePlus beat on the hardware front, we prefer a perfect blend of hardware and software in our flagships, making the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G our favourite smartphone in 2022 without breaking the bank. The OnePlus 10 Pro has maintained the same levels of consistency as the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 8 Pro before it. The phone has all the makings of a flagship smartphone, while making little-to-no comprises on the display, build, design, battery life, charging support, and camera performance.
Best Flagship Killer 2022 | iQOO 9T 5G | Rs 49,999 | While value-added flagships are very-much top-tier smartphones, only shy of the top-tier handsets, flagship killers make a few comprises in every department to retain their flagship status while maintaining a more accessible price. And the iQOO 9T 5G is the best at making those comprises while still providing the flagship experience. Apart from being one of the fastest Android phones in India, the iQOO 9T also has a top-tier display, extremely fast charging, and a versatile camera setup, devoid of the gimmicky low-res sensors.
Best Premium Mid-Range Smartphone 2022 | Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G | 39,999 | Released back in January, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G is our pick for the best mid-range smartphone in India this year. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G’s Exynos 2100 chipset might not be as capable as the Snapdragon 888+ and SD888 SoC on some of its competitors but Samsung offers an IP68 rating, a formidable triple-camera setup (12 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP) without a low-res sensor, a smooth and vibrant display, and an aluminium frame. In terms of the overall smartphone experience, Samsung clearly has the competition beat.
Best Mid-Range Smartphone 2022 | Realme 10 Pro Plus | The Realme 10 Pro Plus is India’s latest entrant to the smartphone space. Earlier this year, Realme up the ante with the Realme 9 Pro+ (Review), successfully taking the Number series into uncharted waters. And with the Realme 10 Pro+, the company has taken all the good aspects of the Realme 9 Pro+ and made them better. The 120Hz curved AMOLED display is a first in the segment, while the 108 MP camera sensor and MediaTek chip further aim to improve the mid-range experience, making this the best smartphone under Rs 25,000.
Best Affordable 5G Smartphone 2022 | Moto G82 5G | Rs 19,999 | The recently launched Moto G82 5G offers the best hardware and software experience of any 5G smartphone under Rs 20,000. Some of the Moto G82 5G’s most noteworthy features that separate it from the competition is its 50 MP primary camera with OIS, clean bloat-free software, and vibrant 10-bit 120Hz OLED display. In terms of the perfect balance between hardware and software, it doesn't get any better than this in the sub-20K segment.
Best Affordable 4G Smartphone 2022 | Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian | Rs 17,999 | If you are going to buy an affordable 4G smartphone in 2022, it might as well be the Camon 19 Pro Mondrian. Not only does the phone boast one of the most unique smartphone designs, it also packs some formidable camera specs, a super-smooth display, and a large battery. Tecno delivers on both the internals and externals with the Camon 19 Pro Mondrian, making it our go-to 4G smartphone in the segment.
Best Entry-Level Smartphone 2022 | Samsung Galaxy M04 | Rs 8,499 | When it comes to entry-level smartphones, the Galaxy M04 is the most reliable device in India. While Samsung's latest budget phone offers performance in-line with most Android phones under Rs 10,000, the two years of major OS updates Samsung provides is the best in the segment. Moreover, the M04 has a large battery, charging over USB-C, and a dual-camera setup.
Best Foldable Smartphone 2022 | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 | 2022 has been one of the most competitive years for foldable smartphones. Samsung faced competition from Vivo, Oppo, Huawei, and Xiaomi in the race for the best foldable smartphone of 2022. But despite the competition, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes out on top both in terms of reliability and availability. After spending time with both the Oppo Find N and Vivo X Fold, it is safe to say that both devices have some catching up to do. And while we did consider the Galaxy Z Flip 4 for this spot, this year's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is as close as we've ever come to a perfect foldable smartphone.
Best Newcomer 2022 | Nothing Phone (1) | The Nothing Phone (1) was arguably the most hyped-up smartphone of 2022 to a point where it was never going to be possible to live up to expectations. However, what came of it wasn’t bad at all. The Nothing Phone (1) does a lot of things right and little to nothing wrong. Moreover, the flashy design of the handset is backed up by its solid build. And then there’s a bloat-free interface and three years of software support to back the Phone (1)’s more-than-reliable hardware, making it an excellent and unique addition to the smartphone market.