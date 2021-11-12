MARKET NEWS

From iQOO 7 Legend to OnePlus 9: These are the best value-oriented flagships in India

These flagship killers will get you as close to premium smartphones without breaking the bank.

Carlsen Martin
November 12, 2021 / 05:03 PM IST
Flagship smartphones often demand a premium price. But it isn’t just brands like Apple and Samsung who demand customers pay huge prices of their premium smartphones, even the best of the best from Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi, and OnePlus can cost a pretty penny. However, the good part of being a customer in India is that there are several other value-oriented flagships, also considered flagship killers. So, if you are in the market for affordable flagships that won’t break your bank, here are some of the best options.
However, the good part of being a customer in India is that there are several other value-oriented flagships, also considered flagship killers. So, if you are in the market for affordable flagships that won't break your bank, here are some of the best flagship alternatives.
iQOO 7 Legend | Rs 39,999 | Nothing spells value-added flagship more than the iQOO 7 Legend. The handset is as close as you’ll get to a flagship at the sub-40K price. The iQOO 7 Legends features a Snapdragon 888 SoC, a vibrant 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, a sizeable 4,000 mAh battery, super-fast 66W charging, and a bold design. Additionally, unlike most flagships that use macro and/or depth sensors to maintain the triple or quad camera monikers, the iQOO 7 Legend features a full-fledged triple-camera setup that includes a main (OIS), ultrawide, and telephoto camera. In our books, the iQOO 7 is the best smartphone under Rs 40,000 in India.
Mi 11X Pro | Rs 37,999 | If there’s one device that can rival the iQOO 7 Legend in India, it is the Mi 11X Pro. While the specifications of the Mi 11X Pro are pretty similar to that of the iQOO 7 Legend, including the Snapdragon 888 chipset, 120Hz AMOLED display, and triple camera, the former does have a leg up with its 108 MP primary camera and a bigger battery. However, the Mi 11X Pro does opt for a 5 MP telemacro camera instead of a telephoto shooter and offers half the charging speed of the iQOO 7 Legend.
OnePlus 9 | Rs 46,999 | While the 108 MP primary sensor on the Mi 11X Pro delivers an excellent camera experience, the other two camera sensors are not quite up to the mark, which is a common trend among budget flagships. However, that ends with the OnePlus 9. Although slightly more expensive, the OnePlus 9 offers the best transition between the main and ultrawide camera lenses, something that is often reserved to the premium range. Additionally, the OnePlus 9 also uses a Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
Asus ROG Phone 5 | Rs 49,999 | If you don’t mind the gaming aesthetic and the hefty build, the Asus ROG Phone 5 is just as much a flagship as any other smartphone on this list, if not better. The ROG Phone 5 features a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 144Hz AMOLED display, a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support, a 64 MP triple-camera setup, and excellent software. Despite being targeted towards gamers, the ROG Phone 5 has a solid camera setup and a vibrant display.
Realme GT 5G | Rs 37,999 | The Realme GT 5G is a performance-oriented smartphone that uses a Snapdragon 888 SoC. The Realme GT 5G has all the makings of a flagship, minus the camera. The Realme GT 5G is a solid package as an affordable flagship smartphone, delivering a flagship chipset, a smooth and vibrant display, a unique design, and a sizeable battery with super-fast charging support.
Vivo X70 Pro | Rs 49,990 | While the Vivo X70 Pro features a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, which is not quite flagship grade, the handset does offer a versatile quad-camera setup with main, telephoto, persicope, and ultrawide camera lenses. The phone also features a vibrant 120Hz AMOLED display and a sizeable 4,450 mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support.
Samsung Galaxy S21 | Rs 52,750 | The Samsung Galaxy S21 is currently priced at Rs 64,999 in India, which puts it well out of the range of other phones on this list. However, the Galaxy S21 is listed for as low as Rs 52,750 on Amazon India, which makes it a solid buy if you are in the market for a flagship. The Galaxy S21 shares a lot of the same specifications, including chipset, cameras, display, and charging support, as the Galaxy S21+ (Review).
