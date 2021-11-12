From iQOO 7 Legend to OnePlus 9: These are the best value-oriented flagships in India

Flagship smartphones often demand a premium price. But it isn’t just brands like Apple and Samsung who demand customers pay huge prices of their premium smartphones, even the best of the best from Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi, and OnePlus can cost a pretty penny. However, the good part of being a customer in India is that there are several other value-oriented flagships, also considered flagship killers. So, if you are in the market for affordable flagships that won’t break your bank, here are some of the best flagship alternatives.