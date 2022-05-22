From Redmi Note 11 Pro to Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: These are the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion | Rs 18,999 | 6GB/128GB | Android 11 upgradeable to Android 12 | While the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is an year old, it does offer some of the best hardware in the sub-20K segment. The phone features a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, 90Hz AMOLED display, 5,000 mAh battery with 30W charging support, and a triple-camera setup (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP / 32 MP Selfie). Realme 9 Speed Edition 5G | Rs 19,999 | 6GB /128GB | Android 11 upgradeable to Android 12 | Looking for the fastest 5G smartphone under Rs 20,000, then look no further than the Realme 9 5G SE. The handset boasts a Snapdragon 778G SoC, 144Hz LCD screen, 5,000 mAh battery with 30W charging support, and a triple-camera setup (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP / 16 MP Selfie). Poco X4 Pro 5G | Rs 18,999 | 6GB/128GB | Android 11 upgradeable to Android 12 | The Poco X4 Pro 5G brings some of the best hardware in the sub-20K segment. The handset features a Snapdragon 695 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display, 5,000 mAh battery with 67W charging support, stereo speakers, and a quad-camera setup (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP / 16 MP Selfie). The Poco X4 Pro also has a 360Hz touch sampling rate and liquid cooling for a better gaming experience. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G | Rs 17,999 | 6GB/128GB | Android 12 | While Samsung is not known for its sub-20K smartphones, the Galaxy M33 5G is definitely worth considering if you are looking for a good smartphone that does a good job of balancing hardware and software. The Galaxy M33 comes with an Exynos 1280 SoC, a 120Hz LCD screen, a 6,000 mAh battery with 25W charging support, and a quad-camera setup (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP / 8 MP Selfie). Redmi Note 11 Pro | Rs 18,999 | 6GB/128GB | Android 11 upgradeable to Android 12 | The Redmi Note 11 Pro is undoubtedly one of the best 4G smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India. The Redmi Note 11 Pro features a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display, 5,000 mAh battery with 67W charging support, stereo speakers, and a quad-camera setup (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP / 16 MP Selfie). Realme 9 Pro 5G | Rs 18,999 | 6GB/128GB | Android 12 | The Realme 9 Pro 5G is another solid option in the sub-20K smartphone segment. The Realme 9 Pro 5G features a Snapdragon 695 SoC, 120Hz FHD+ LCD screen, 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support, and a triple-camera setup (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP / 16 MP Selfie). Infinix Zero 5G | Rs 17,999 | 8GB/128GB | Android 11 upgradeable to Android 12 | The Infinix Zero 5G offers some of the best hardware in the sub-20K space. It is also the only mobile phone under Rs 20,000 to feature a telephoto camera, although this comes at the expense of an ultrawide camera. The Infinix Zero 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, 120Hz FHD+ IPS LCD screen, 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging support, and a triple-camera setup (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP / 16 MP Selfie). Lava Agni 5G | Rs 17,999 | 8GB/128GB | Android 11 upgradeable to Android 12 | The Lava Agni 5G is the company's first 5G smartphone under Rs 20,000 in India. The Agni is a ‘Made in India’ smartphone with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, a 90Hz FHD+ IPS LCD panel, a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W charging support, and a quad-camera setup (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP / 16 MP Selfie). For those wondering, the Agni runs the stock version of Android. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G | Rs 19,999 | 6GB/128GB | Android 12 | The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G offers a good balance of hardware and software, baked into a sub-20K smartphone. The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G features a Snapdragon 695 SoC, a 120Hz IPS LCD screen, a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W charging support, and a triple-camera setup (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP / 16 MP Selfie). Samsung Galaxy F23 5G | Rs 15,999 | 4GB/128GB | Android 12 | The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is another solid option in the sub-20K space. The Galaxy F23 combines quality software with quality hardware. It features a Snapdragon 750G SoC, a 120Hz FHD+ LCD screen, a 5000 mAh battery with 25W charging support, and a triple-camera setup (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP / 8 MP Selfie). iQOO Z6 5G | Rs 14,999 | 4GB/64GB | Android 12 | The iQOO Z6 5G is one of the most affordable smartphones on this list. And what’s more is that it supports 5G, with pretty formidable specifications. The iQOO Z6 5G features a Snapdragon 695 SoC, 120Hz FHD+ LCD screen, 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and a triple-camera setup (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP / 16 MP Selfie). Realme Narzo 50 5G | Rs 15,999 | 4GB/64GB | Android 12 | The Realme Narzo 50 5G is one of the most affordable 5G phones in India, although that affordability doesn’t come at the cost of performance. The Narzo 50 5G boasts a MediaTek Dimenisty 810 SoC, 90Hz FHD+ LCD panel, 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging support, and a dual-camera setup (48 MP + 2 MP / 8 MP Selfie). Samsung Galaxy A23| Rs 18,499 | 6GB/128GB | Android 12 | Samsung’s Galaxy A23 currently stands as one of the best 4G smartphones under Rs 20,000. The Galaxy A23 comes with a Snapdragon 680 SoC, 90Hz FHD+ IPS LCD screen, 5,000 mAh battery with 25W charging support, and a quad-camera setup (50 MP with OIS + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP / 8 MP Selfie). Vivo T1 5G | Rs 15,990 | 4GB/128GB | Android 12 | If you are in the market for an affordable 5G phone under Rs 20,000, then the Vivo T1 5G is the way to go. The Vivo T1 5G features a Snapdragon 695 SoC, 120Hz FHD+ LCD screen, 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and a triple-camera setup (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP / 16 MP Selfie). Moneycontrol News

The sub-20K smartphone space is one of the most competitive segments in India. Competition in this space comes from brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, Realme, OnePlus, Infinix, and more. However, navigating the sub-20K space can be difficult, so here’s a list of the top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India, in no particular order.