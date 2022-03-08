English
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Samsung Galaxy F23 5G with Snapdragon 750G SoC, 120Hz Display, 50 MP Triple Cameras launched in India

    The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is priced at Rs 17,499 for the base 4GB/128GB model, while the 6GB/128GB variant will set you back Rs 18,499.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 08, 2022 / 05:40 PM IST

    The Samsung Galaxy F23 has officially been unveiled in India. The Galaxy F42 arrives with a 5G chipset, a large battery, a high-refresh-rate display, and a triple-camera setup. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G aims to compete with phones like the Realme 9 Pro 5G, iQOO Z3, Moto G71 5G, and Redmi Note 11T 5G.

    Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Price in India

    The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is priced at Rs 17,499 for the base 4GB/128GB model, while the 6GB/128GB variant will set you back Rs 18,499. However, the Galaxy F23 will be at an introductory price of Rs 15,999 (4GB/128GB) and Rs 16,999 (6GB/128GB). Samsung has not mentioned when the introductory offer will end.

    Samsung is also offering an instant cashback of Rs 1,000 to customers using ICICI Bank cards. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will go on sale through Samsung.com, Flipkart, and other retailers across India on March 16 at 12:00 pm (noon). The Galaxy F23 is available in Aqua Blue and Forest Green colours.

    Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Specifications

    The Samsung Galaxy F23 is powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The phone also features 6GB virtual RAM expansion support to virtually expand memory capacity. The Galaxy F23 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

    Samsung 12

    The Galaxy F23 sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-U LCD panel with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, the Galaxy F23 boasts a 50 MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. The notch on the front houses an 8 MP selfie camera.

    Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, a headphone jack, and more. The Galaxy F23 5G runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. Samsung has promised two years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.
    Tags: #Samsung #smartphones #Snapdragon
    first published: Mar 8, 2022 05:40 pm
