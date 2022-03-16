iQOO Z6 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 695 SoC, Android 12: Check price, specs

iQOO Z6 5G launched in India is a new smartphone under Rs 20,000.

iQOO Z6 5G launched in India is a new smartphone under Rs 20,000. The budget 5G smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 695 SoC, which is also found on the Moto G71 and the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G. iQOO Z6 5G also comes with a flat frame design with a triple-camera setup on the back.

iQOO Z6 5G price in India

iQOO has launched the Z6 5G in three storage options. The base 4GB RAM variant has 128GB of internal storage, which is priced at Rs 15,499. There is also a 6GB + 128GB storage option, which will be available for Rs 16,999. iQOO Z6 5G price in India for the 8GB + 128GB variant is set at Rs 17,999. The budget smartphone goes on sale via Amazon India starting March 22. As part of launch offers, customers with an HDFC Bank card can claim a Rs 2,000 discount on the purchase of the iQOO Z6 5G via Amazon India. The phone comes in Black, Blue colours.

iQOO Z6 5G specifications

iQOO Z6 5G features a 6.58-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with 120Hz refresh rate support. The screen has a water-drop notch at the top for the front camera. It has a Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood. The phone also comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and support for AI face unlock. The phone weighs about 186 grams and measures 8.25mm in terms of thickness. It uses a polycarbonate back that has a triple-camera setup. The iQOO Z6 5G camera setup includes a 50MP main camera and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro. For selfies, the phone has a 16MP front camera.

It packs a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The device runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 out of the box.