English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    iQOO Z6 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 695 SoC, Android 12: Check price, specs

    iQOO Z6 5G comes with a Snapdragon 695 SoC, which is also found on the Moto G71 and the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 16, 2022 / 12:51 PM IST
    iQOO Z6 5G launched in India is a new smartphone under Rs 20,000.

    iQOO Z6 5G launched in India is a new smartphone under Rs 20,000.

    iQOO Z6 5G launched in India is a new smartphone under Rs 20,000. The budget 5G smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 695 SoC, which is also found on the Moto G71 and the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G. iQOO Z6 5G also comes with a flat frame design with a triple-camera setup on the back.

    iQOO Z6 5G price in India

    iQOO has launched the Z6 5G in three storage options. The base 4GB RAM variant has 128GB of internal storage, which is priced at Rs 15,499. There is also a 6GB + 128GB storage option, which will be available for Rs 16,999. iQOO Z6 5G price in India for the 8GB + 128GB variant is set at Rs 17,999. The budget smartphone goes on sale via Amazon India starting March 22. As part of launch offers, customers with an HDFC Bank card can claim a Rs 2,000 discount on the purchase of the iQOO Z6 5G via Amazon India. The phone comes in Black, Blue colours.

    iQOO Z6 5G specifications

    iQOO Z6 5G features a 6.58-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with 120Hz refresh rate support. The screen has a water-drop notch at the top for the front camera. It has a Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood. The phone also comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

    Close

    Related stories

    There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and support for AI face unlock. The phone weighs about 186 grams and measures 8.25mm in terms of thickness. It uses a polycarbonate back that has a triple-camera setup. The iQOO Z6 5G camera setup includes a 50MP main camera and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro. For selfies, the phone has a 16MP front camera.

    It packs a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The device runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 out of the box. 
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #iQOO #iQOO Z6 5G #smartphones #Vivo
    first published: Mar 16, 2022 12:32 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.