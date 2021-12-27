These five premium credit cards offer great deals on luxury spends

Nowadays, credit cards are not only a medium of financial transaction, but also provide exclusive discounts or benefits that add a touch of luxury to your lifestyle. Super-premium credit cards offer exclusive benefits on travelling, dining and shopping, with additional reward points, complimentary lifestyle benefits and much more. But they come with a high annual fee.

With several credit card options available in the market, finding the best card with super-premium benefits becomes tedious. To help you find your perfect companion, Paisabazaar has done the research and identified the best super premium credit cards available in the market.

Image Source: HDFC Bank | HDFC Diners Club Black Credit Card offers annual membership of Club Marriott, Forbes, Amazon Prime, Zomato Pro, Times Prime, etc. It also offers vouchers from Ola Select, cult.fit Live, BookMyShow & TataCliQ on spends of over Rs 80,000 every month. The card has foreign currency markup fees of 1.99 per cent on all foreign currency transactions. The cardholder has unlimited airport lounge access in India and worldwide. The annual fee is Rs 10,000 on this credit card.

Image Source: SBI Card | SBI Aurum Credit Card offers free membership of Amazon Prime, Zomato Pro, Lenskart Gold, Discover Plus, EazyDiner Prime, etc. The cardholder gets 40,000 reward points as joining benefit and four free movie tickets every month. The card has foreign currency markup fees of 1.99 per cent on all foreign currency transactions. The cardholder has unlimited international airport lounge access. The annual fee is Rs 10,000 on this credit card.

Image Source: HDFC Bank | HDFC Bank Infinia Credit Card Metal Edition offers complimentary club Marriott membership for the first year and complimentary nights & weekend buffets at participating ITC hotels. The card has foreign currency markup fees of 2 per cent on all foreign currency transactions. The card offers unlimited airport lounge access across the globe to primary and add-on member. The annual fee is Rs 12,500 on this credit card.

Image Source: Citi Bank | Citi Prestige Credit Card offers benefits worth Rs 10,000 from Taj Group or ITC Hotels every year. The card offers unlimited priority pass lounge access for both primary and add-on card holders. It offers a complimentary night stay on booking a minimum consecutive four nights at any hotel or resort and several other benefits. The annual fee is Rs 20,000 on this credit card.

Image Source: Axis Bank | Axis Bank Reserve Credit Card gives exclusive offers from Oberoi Hotels and resorts. It also offers complimentary Club ITC Culinaire membership, Accorplus membership, Club Marriott Asia Pacific membership, & EazyDiner Prime membership. The cardholder also gets four complimentary chauffeured luxury airport pick-ups/drops every year, eight complimentary VIP assistance services at the airport, 50,000 reward points on card activation & renewal and several other benefits in various segments of spending. The annual fee is Rs 50,000 on this credit card.

Have a disciplined approach to your credit behaviour. Once you get a credit card, it is critical that you use it smartly and responsibly. Since credit cards offer a significant interest-free period, there may be a tendency to overspend while on vacation at partnered hotels or resorts as well as while shopping from partnered merchants. If you spend more than you can repay and cannot pay your credit card bill timely, you will incur hefty interest charges ranging from 28 to 49 percent p.a. along with late payment fees.