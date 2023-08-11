Take a look at the all-new Toyota Rumion detailed in 10 images

1/10 After much anticipation, Toyota has just unveiled the Rumion, a badge-engineered Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, in India. Bookings for the MPV are expected to begin soon and like the rest of Toyota’s rebadged models, the Rumion will also be built and supplied to Toyota by Maruti Suzuki. With this launch, Toyota will be the only manufacturer with such a large number of MPVs, the list of which includes the Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross as well as luxury MPV Vellfire. (Image: Toyota Bharat)

2/10 Seeing as the Rumion is badge-engineered, it gets very few distinguishing features when compared to the Ertiga. There is a new bumper and fog light surrounds and the grille is more like the Innova Hycross. The headlamps on the other hand and the placement of the fog lamps are identical to the Ertiga. Even the lines on the bonnet are carried over to the Rumion. (Image: Toyota Bharat)

3/10 In profile as well, there is no distinction between the two save for a fresh set of 15-inch alloy rims. The MPV shape of the car is most apparent here and the roof has a slight rake to aid airflow. Finally, at the rear, the chrome strip, and Toyota and Rumion badging serve as the differentiators. Everything else, from the rear windscreen to the tail lamp design and bumpers, remain identical to the Ertiga. (Image: Toyota Bharat)

4/10 Powering the Rumion is a single petrol engine. This is Maruti Suzuki’s 1.5-litre K-series naturally aspirated unit which produces 103 hp of maximum power and 137 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed automatic with paddle shifters. Toyota is also offering a version with factory-fitted CNG kit which produces 88 hp of maximum power and 121.5 Nm of peak torque. According to Toyota, the petrol variant of the Rumion is capable of delivering a fuel efficiency of 20.51 km/l while the CNG variant delivers 26.11 km/kg. (Image: Toyota Bharat)

5/10 Moving over to the interiors, you will be greeted by a very familiar cabin. The layout of the Rumion is identical to the Ertiga and you get the same kind of features, too, including the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system complete with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4-speaker Arkamys Surround Sense sound system, and roof-mounted AC vents with dedicated fan speed controls for the second-row passengers. Like the Ertiga, the Rumion is also a 7-seater and the second row gets a folding centre armrest. It also gets a slightly different dual-tone interior colour theme but like the Ertiga, the Rumion also gets a wood trim on the layered dashboard. (Image: Toyota Bharat)

6/10 The same trim is also carried forward onto the steering wheel. Other features include cruise control, push-button start-stop, steering-mounted audio controls, USB-connectivity, and smartwatch and Siri compatibility. It also gets Toyota’s connected car tech called I-connect for features such as remote lock/unlock, remote control of the climate controls, headlights and hazard lights, among a list of many others. In terms of safety, you get features such as four airbags, electronic stability programme (ESP), ABS with EBD, hill-hold assist, reverse camera and ISOFIX child seat anchors. (Image: Toyota Bharat)

7/10 At the unveiling, Atul Sood, vice president, sales and strategic marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “The introduction of all-new Toyota Rumion is a moment of great excitement for Toyota Kirloskar Motor and we are thrilled to welcome a new member to our ever-growing family of offerings. The all-new Toyota Rumion is an extraordinary, compact MPV with the ability to set new standards with its unmatched space and comfort, excellent fuel efficiency, and stylish and premium exterior design.” (Image: Toyota Bharat)

8/10 “Our commitment extends beyond delivering an outstanding product. We strive to create an exceptional presales and after-sales experience, ensuring utmost customer satisfaction throughout their ownership journey. With the all-new Toyota Rumion getting launched just in time for the festive season, we aim to cater to the evolving needs of families, providing them with comfort, convenience and peace of mind. We are confident that it will bring unparalleled joy to our esteemed customers and create lasting memories in the journeys ahead,” Sood added. (Image: Toyota Bharat)

9/10 The Rumion will be offered in four trim levels. The S and V versions will be offered with both manual and automatic transmission options while the G trim will be offered with a sole manual option. The S trim on the other hand will be offered with the CNG kit option and manual transmission. Toyota is expected to launch the Rumion during the upcoming festive season. Bookings, however, should begin earlier. (Image: Toyota Bharat)