Lexus ultra-luxury van LM makes India debut at Rs 1.2 crore: See pics
The Lexus LM, short for Luxury Mover, is available in an ultra-luxurious 4-seater configuration option complete with airline-style seats, a 23-speaker audio setup and a 48-inch ultra-wide TV.
August 28, 2023 / 01:31 PM IST
Stanford Masters Journalist who writes on automobiles
