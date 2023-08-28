Lexus ultra-luxury van LM makes India debut at Rs 1.2 crore: See pics

1/8 Luxury carmaker Lexus has unveiled the first set of features of the Lexus LM, the luxury MPV, ahead of its launch. Available in a single powertrain option, the LM is now in its second-generation, the first of which was available only in the Chinese market. Bookings for the car have begun after its first showcase at the Shanghai Auto Show earlier this year and will get both a 4-seater and a 7-seater option. (Image: Lexus India)

2/8 Based on Toyota’s GA-K modular platform, the Lexus LM is essentially the sister-model to the Toyota Vellfire that was launched in India at the start of August. As such, it gets very similar styling to the Vellfire, but with enough changes to differentiate the two. At the front, the Lexus gets a set of two very sleek headlamp units that sit just above the Lexus’ Spindle grille that dominates the nose of the LM. Flanking the grille is a set of vertically oriented fog lamps finished in satin silver. (Image: Lexus India)

3/8 The fairly large glass house is more apparent from the side with blacked-out pillars giving the impression of a floating roof. Subtle creases and curves do well to reduce the boxy appearance that can sometimes dominate an MPV’s profile. The dominant highlight at the rear is the boomerang-shaped LED light bar that connects the tail lamps. The rear is otherwise minimalistic with a small roof spoiler and almost no defining bumper to speak of. In terms of pure dimensions, the LM measures 5,130 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width and 1,945 mm in height with a wheelbase of 3,000 mm. (Image: Lexus India)

4/8 Over on the inside, things are extremely luxurious, especially on the 4-seater variant of the LM. Passengers get two airline-style recliner seats to lounge in with a 48-inch TV that forms a partial divider between them and the driver and a 23-speaker surround-sound system that handles audio. There are also fold-out tables, ottomans, USB ports for connectivity, wireless chargers, vanity mirrors, reading lights and even a small fridge. All the buttons that usually reside on the door panel have been moved to the centre console mounted to the roof and handle storage and cabin temperature for the rear cabin. (Image: Lexus India)

5/8 LM also says that it has implemented a voice control system catering specifically to the rear passengers. On either side of the console is a two-part sunroof. The central armrest also houses a control panel for various functions within the cabin such as lighting, window blinds, audio settings, climate control and even seat functions. Now, while the LM is essentially a car meant for the rear passenger, the driver hasn’t been left out. Amenities such as digital rear-view mirrors, a digital infotainment system, a panoramic-view monitor as well as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) make things easier for the driver. (Image: Lexus India)

6/8 Now, Lexus hasn’t mentioned which powertrain will be making its way to India, but we suspect it will be the same one as the Toyota Vellfire. This is the 350h version which is a 2.5-litre self-recharging hybrid 4-cylinder unit that produces a combined output of 250 hp of maximum power and 239 Nm of peak torque. Internationally, a more powerful 500h version is also expected to join the line-up. This is a 2.4-litre 4-cylinder turbo-hybrid. (Image: Lexus India)

7/8 Lexus India President, Mr. Naveen Soni, said, “We are thrilled to announce the much-awaited arrival of the all-new Lexus LM in India. The LM will present a new standard for ultra-luxury mobility in the industry. At Lexus, our endeavour is to anticipate guests’ needs in advance, offering levels of comfort and amenity. Each vehicle we introduce, embodies our traditional Japanese Omotenashi hospitality of delivering an unparalleled driving experience with levels of everyday luxury and refinement. The luxurious all-new LM as a multi-purpose vehicle also embodies our commitment to delivering exceptional comfort, innovative design, and unparalleled craftsmanship. With its impeccable attention to detail, advanced technologies, and exclusive amenities, we are confident that the majestic Lexus LM will redefine ultra-luxury mobility experience for our discerning customers in India and will surpass their increasingly diverse & luxurious lifestyle desires.” (Image: Lexus India)