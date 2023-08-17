Mahindra BE.05: All you need to know about Mahindra’s first born-electric SUV

1/12 First showcased as a concept a year ago, Mahindra and Mahindra has unveiled the production version of its born-electric SUV, the BE.05. Mahindra’s lead designer, Pratap Bose, has taken to Instagram to tease the upcoming SUV, the launch of which is scheduled for October 2025. (Image: Mahindra Electric Automobile)

2/12 The BE.05 was unveiled alongside the Global Pik Up and Thar.e concepts. Along with this, the company also elaborated on the INGLO platform that will power its BE SUVs, giving us further insight into what we can expect from the upcoming cars. Powering the BE.05 and BE.07 will be electric motors sourced from Volkswagen. (Image: X/@Mahindra_Auto)

3/12 Now, the INGLO platform allows for both front as well as rear-mounted motors. In a two-wheel-drive configuration, a rear-mounted motor will be capable of producing 286 hp of maximum power and 535 Nm of peak torque. (Image: Mahindra Electric Automobile)

4/12 The all-wheel-drive (AWD) configuration adds a motor to the front axle as well, which produces 109 hp and 135 Nm. Now, Mahindra hasn’t unveiled the combined output in the AWD configuration, but it is expected to reach a maximum output of 349 hp. (Image: Mahindra Electric Automobile)

5/12 Mahindra has also confirmed that the BE series will use batteries supplied by BYD. The BE.05 is expected to feature BYD’s Blade cells which have a capacity of 60 kWh. Unlike the XUV400’s NMC (nickel, manganese and cobalt) chemistry cells, the new battery pack uses the LFP (lithium, iron, phosphate) chemistry. Charging times are expected to be 30 minutes for a 0-80 percent charge with a total range of around 450 km. (Image: Mahindra Electric Automobile)

6/12 In terms of design, the teaser does give us a glimpse of what the production version looks like. What is most significant about this, however, is that the BE.05 will have a large single-pane glass roof. The car has also been spotted testing on the streets, and, at first glance, the BE.05 looks almost identical to the concept, but with some subtle changes. The cuts and creases, for example, on the exterior panels have been smoothed out a bit and conventional outside rear-view mirrors have taken the place of wing cameras. (Image: Mahindra Electric Automobile)

7/12 Further, the flared wheel arches have also been toned down. What still remains is the aggressive front styling of the BE.05. The C-shaped LED DRLs continue to adorn the face, but we still have to find out where the main headlamp cluster will go. (Image: X/@Mahindra_Auto)

8/12 In profile, the BE.05 is a coupe and the roof line sloped gently for a fairly sporty look. Finally, at the rear, again you have the C-shaped LED tail lamps which are connected by a red light strip. As far as dimensions go, the BE.05, in concept form, measured 4,370 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width and 1,635 mm in height. Wheelbase came in at 2,775 mm. (Image: Mahindra Electric Automobile)

9/12 Moving over to the interior, there aren’t any spy shots that we can consult. However, we can expect a significant upgrade in the hardware, such as three 12.3-inch 720p displays that span the width of the dashboard. Mahindra is also collaborating with Oscar-winner AR Rahman for sound engineering with hardware being sourced now from Harmon Kardon, instead of Sony. (Image: Mahindra Electric Automobile)

10/12 The 16-speaker unit is expected to feature the Dolby Atmos surround sound as well as noise cancellation features. Of course, with an electric car, you also get all of the connected car tech such as 5G connectivity, OTA updates and ADAS (Autonomous Driver Assistance System) with Level 2 autonomy, thanks to cameras, radar and ultrasound sensors. (Image: Mahindra Electric Automobile)

11/12 As mentioned earlier, the Mahindra BE.05 is scheduled for launch in October 2025, and will be the company’s first car on the born-electric platform. This won’t be the first new electric SUV, however, as Mahindra has also scheduled the XUV e8 and XUV e9 for launch in December 2024 and April 2025, respectively. (Image: Mahindra Electric Automobile)