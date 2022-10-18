English
    In Pics | Luxury on wheels: Rolls Royce unveils its first electric car 'Spectre'

    The EV lives up to the super-luxury theme of Rolls Royce, and is expected to cost around Rs 6-7 crore when it comes to India.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 18, 2022 / 10:59 PM IST
    Luxury cars manufacturer Rolls Royce on October 18 unveiled 'The Spectre', its first electric vehicle. (Image: Rolls Royce press release)
    The EV, first teased in 2021, lives up to the super-luxury theme of Rolls Royce. The features included in the car makes it a product for the elite market, and is expected to cost around Rs 6-7 crore when it comes to India.
    According to Rolls Royce, the Spectre can be commissioned effectively immediately. The visuals shared above highlight that the British car maker has continued with its style of installing super-comfortable seating.
    The car's architecture is actually two decades old, but Rolls maintains it was designed keeping in mind the possibility of electrification.
    Rolls Royce is still in the process of tweaking and perfecting the powertrain, as a result, the total power output of the car hasn’t been finalised, nor has the size of the battery. But Rolls has revealed that the Spectre will be good for about 585 hp and 900 Nm of torque.
    The company claimed that the Spectre's range will be around 520 km as per a WLTP (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure) cycle. This would be a bit less as compared to the top-notch EVs of rival Tesla and Mercedes.
    The deliveries will begin in the second quarter of 2023. But presently, Rolls is in the process of putting the Spectre through an extensive 2.5 million kilometres, in order to ensure that the EV technology used by it is living up to the company's high standards.
