In Pics | Luxury on wheels: Rolls Royce unveils its first electric car 'Spectre'

Luxury cars manufacturer Rolls Royce on October 18 unveiled The Spectre, its first electric vehicle. (Image: Rolls Royce press release)

The EV, first teased in 2021, lives up to the super-luxury theme of Rolls Royce. The features included in the car make it a product for the elite market, and is expected to cost around Rs 6-7 crore when it comes to India.

The visuals shared above highlight that the British car maker has continued with its style of installing super-comfortable seating.

The car's architecture is actually two decades old, but Rolls maintains it was designed keeping in mind the possibility of electrification.

Rolls Royce is still in the process of tweaking and perfecting the powertrain. As a result, the total power output of the car and the size of the battery have not been finalised. But Rolls has indicated that the Spectre will be apt for about 585 hp and 900 Nm of torque.

The company claimed that the Spectre's range will be around 520 km as per a WLTP (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure) cycle. This would be a bit less as compared to the top-notch EVs of rival Tesla and Mercedes.