In pics | All-new Range Rover: Price, look, engine options and more

An all-new Range Rover is always a huge deal in the car world. The Rangie – essentially the first citizen in the world of SUVs and Land Rovers in general – has evolved from a marshland conquering, pheasant-shooting accomplice to an all-terrain conquering ultra-lux limousine. Each new iteration is more sophisticated than the previous one, and is pretty much all the car you will ever need. So what’s the new one all about? (Image: Land Rover)

The fifth-generation Range Rover comes with a new look, several new engine options and of course, lots of new tech. There are also two wheelbases, with the fully-kitted out Range Rover Autobiography version getting the long-wheelbase treatment making it 5.25 metres in length, with a 3.19 metre-long wheelbase. (Image: Land Rover)

While the design isn’t radically different from the previous one, the lines are much cleaner than before – a trademark of Gerry McGovern, Jaguar Land Rover’s Creative Director, who hates fussy design work. The LWB version, for the first time, offers seven seats – a concept that seemed plebeian by the oligarchic standards of luxury that the former Range Rover adhered to. This seems more sustainable. (Image: Land Rover)

Let’s face it, Jaguar Land Rover is an Indian-owned British carmaker, so for it to feature a German powertrain shouldn’t come as much of a shock. The 530bhp, 4.4-litre V8 unit (just one of the engine options) does come from BMW, and will likely be fitted to the Range Rover Sport and the Autobiography. Its intake has been rerouted for 900mm water wading depth. (Image: Land Rover)

Apart from this the Range Rover will also get six-cylinder petrol and diesel options, plus two plug-in hybrids. Both diesel and petrol models will be paired with 48-volt hybrid systems and all powertrains are paired with an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox and a low-end ratio, two speed transmission to aid in proper off-roading efforts. (Image: Land Rover)

Much like the outside, the interiors have also had creases removed. Which means there are far more touch-enabled surfaces than ever before. Save for temperature control, everything is touch-operated. There’s a 13.7-inch digital driver display (featuring a fully three-dimensional SatNav map) along with a 13.1-inch curved touchscreen infotainment system. (Image: Land Rover)

The rear passengers get 11.4-inch touchscreen mounted at the back of front seat headrests. The boot also gets a loading floor which can be used for camping expeditions, as it comes with cushions, backrest and speakers. (Image: Land Rover)

For the first time ever, the Range Rover also gets four-wheel steering as standard (which ought to help manoeuvre a car of its size). Not only does this help the vehicle turn, it aids low-speed agility and high-speed stability. The chassis uses navigation data to pre-adjust itself for upcoming bends. Other than this adaptive damping, air springs, a controllable centre differential, all make it to the new Range Rover. (Image: Land Rover)

Land Rover would be remiss to not include an EV version of the Range Rover – a living, breathing symbol of old money luxury. No details are available on the electric powertrain yet, but if the efficacy of the Jaguar I-Pace is anything to go by, JLR will likely produce one of the world’s best electric SUVS. For now, the plug-in hybrid versions should keep climate change activists at bay. (Image: Land Rover)