    Shiv Visvanathan writes on tech layoffs: The real sadness is our entrenched silence to a tragedy

    The heartless conduct of big tech companies who have casually announced massive layoffs thrusts the stigma of failure on hapless employees

    Shiv Visvanathan
    January 27, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST
    According to insider reports, 30 to 40 percent of layoffs are of Indian professionals.

    Sometimes, there is a poignancy to the news which the media does not capture. The reports are dismal but are presented as inevitable. The recent stories of corporate layoffs announce the news as if it is an indifferent weather report.

    They rarely cover the backstage of anxiety, grief and shame. The later stages of the tragedy are rarely captured. A few attempts in social media attempt to heal by creating instant communities. These are but temporary islands of consolation in an ocean of grief.

    The audience still displays a sense of awe towards corporate giants like Goldman Sachs, Microsoft and Amazon. These icons are the dream come true of this aspirational era. We cannot believe that these institutions can create an epidemic of nightmares where over 200,000 lose their jobs.

    Just A Statistic